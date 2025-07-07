A charming love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer that blends romance and suspense.
Where to Watch: Netflix
A light-hearted office romance full of mistaken identities, awkward dates, and charming chemistry.
This nostalgic coming-of-age drama follows a group of teens navigating dreams, love, and loss in the early 2000s.
A quirky rom-com between a narcissistic boss and his ever-efficient secretary with a hidden past.
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Follows a brilliant young lawyer on the autism spectrum as she tackles cases with empathy and intelligence.
Set in a peaceful seaside village, this feel-good drama explores healing, love, and community spirit.
A sci-fi romance about an alien stranded on Earth and the quirky actress who turns his world upside down.
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
