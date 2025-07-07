English

7 feel good Korean Dramas for Beginners to Unwind

entertainment Jul 07 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Google
1. Crash Landing on You

A charming love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer that blends romance and suspense.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Image credits: Google
2. Business Proposal

A light-hearted office romance full of mistaken identities, awkward dates, and charming chemistry.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Image credits: Google
3. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

This nostalgic coming-of-age drama follows a group of teens navigating dreams, love, and loss in the early 2000s.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Image credits: Google
4. What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

A quirky rom-com between a narcissistic boss and his ever-efficient secretary with a hidden past.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Image credits: Google
5. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Follows a brilliant young lawyer on the autism spectrum as she tackles cases with empathy and intelligence.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Image credits: Google
6. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Set in a peaceful seaside village, this feel-good drama explores healing, love, and community spirit.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Image credits: Google
7. My Love from the Star

A sci-fi romance about an alien stranded on Earth and the quirky actress who turns his world upside down.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Image credits: Google

