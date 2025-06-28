Ready to add a chilling twist to your movie night? These seven female-centric horror films bring spine-tingling suspense, psychological depth, and fierce female leads who redefine the genre.

If you're in the mood for something creepy, unsettling, and compelling for your next night in, women-led horror films are a breath of fresh air to the genre. They're not simply about jump scares—they plunge into the emotional, psychological, and even social horror women experience. If you're a fan of supernatural frights or psychological terror, these seven female-led horror films starring powerful women will have you both frightened and awed.

7 female centric horror movies for movie night:

1. Hereditary (2018)

Starring: Toni Collette

This contemporary horror masterpiece probes grief, trauma, and family curses through the unsettling eyes of a mother discovering sinister family secrets.

Why Watch: Toni Collette's performance is heart-stoppingly compelling, and the creeping horror will leave you unsettled long after.

2. The Babadook (2014)

Starring: Essie Davis

A widow fights her son's fear of an evil talebook monster—only to find it might actually exist. A metaphor for stifled grief and psychiatric illness.

Why Watch: Emotionally rich, psychologically chilling, and anchored by a subtle female turn.

3. Stree (2018)

Starring: Shraddha Kapoor

Melding horror and comedy, this Bollywood blockbuster is the story of a female ghost who kidnaps men during a festival. But little is known about her backstory.

Why Watch: A campy, feminist take on the horror genre with a dash of cultural spice and witty writing.

4. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Starring: Mia Farrow

A psychological horror staple in which a pregnant young woman's unborn child becomes the target of a terrifying conspiracy between her neighbors and husband.

Why Watch: It's a chilling slow-burn horror classic that plays off of control over women's bodies and autonomy.

5. Run (2020)

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen

A tense thriller about a wheelchair-bound teenager who starts to suspect her excessively doting mom of keeping a sinister secret.

Why Watch: Female-led suspense with claustrophobic overtones and twisty narrative.

6. Pari (2018)

Starring: Anushka Sharma

This Bollywood horror featuring demons taps into themes of trauma, love, and demonic heritage with a richly atmospheric and emotional focus.

Why Watch: A daring performance from Anushka Sharma in one of India's most uncensorious horror films.

7. Carrie (1976)

Starring: Sissy Spacek

Adapted from Stephen King's novel, this cult favorite is about a telekinetic teen girl bullied at school who takes dreadful vengeance on those who abused her.

Why Watch: A story of teenage fury, oppression, and power—painted in blood and terror.

Female-driven horror movies do not only provide frights—these touch on deeper anxieties, real lives, and emotional depth. Be it supernatural entities or psychological fright, these narratives put women in the lead—not as victimized victims, but as survivor, avenger, or anti-heroine. Get your friends, snacks, and blankets ready—this is a horror movie night you won't soon forget.