From emotional dramas to great wars to warm family sagas, Telugu movie pick has something for everyone. So grab your snacks, wrap up cozy in a blanket, and dive into these must-watches that have heart, laughter, and heritage.

Getting ready for a relaxed weekend with a steaming cup of coffee and some nice movies? If you are a fan of regional Indian cinema, Telugu movies on Netflix are the ideal mix of drama, romance, action, and emotion. Whether you're trying out Tollywood for the first time or rewatching old favorites, here are the top 7 evergreen Telugu movies to watch on a relaxed weekend.

7 All time favourite Telugu movies on OTT:

1. Eega (2012) – A Revenge Story Like No Other

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Eega is a fantasy action film where a man reincarnates as a housefly to avenge his death. It’s quirky, emotional, and visually stunning—something you’ve likely never seen before.

Why watch? It’s smart, emotional, and surprisingly epic for a film with a fly as the hero.

2. Mahanati (2018) – A Timeless Biopic

Mahanati is sumptuously made biopic of the screen icon Savitri. Keerthy Suresh plays the title role in a National Award-winning performance, and the film traces stardom, romance, and tragic fall of a star.

Why watch? Strong performance, opulent visuals, and a glimpse into golden-age cinema.

3. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) – Stylish Family Entertainer

Starring Allu Arjun, this blockbuster is a mix of action, comedy, family sentiments, and foot-tapping music. It's the ideal choice when you feel like watching something light-hearted but top-class.

Why watch? Witty presentation, high-octane performances, and chartbuster numbers like "Butta Bomma."

4. Jersey (2019) – Emotional Sports Drama

Jersey is the emotional tale of a failed cricketer attempting a comeback for his son. Nani gives a profoundly emotional performance, and the film is all about redemption and sacrifice.

Why watch? It's emotional, inspiring, and ideal for a movie night that's all about feelings.

5. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) – The Epic That Redefined Indian Cinema

If you haven't watched it yet, now is the time. Rajamouli's visual splendor has royal betrayal, war on a gargantuan scale, and characters which are branded in your mind.

Why watch? It's majestic, suspenseful, and a film landmark in Indian cinema history.

6. Manam (2014) – Sentimental and Wholesome

Manam is a touching reincarnation saga with three generations of Akkineni family. It's sentimental, entertaining, and brimming with family values and love.

Why watch? A fresh concept executed with tact and poise.

7. Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (2020) – Subtle Yet Powerful

This Malayalam film remake as a slice-of-life revenge drama is a slow-motion watch because of the subdued acting of Satyadev and the realistic feel of the film.

Why watch? Understated, yet emotionally charged storytelling with rural touches.