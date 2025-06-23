Revenge dramas offer more than just payback—they showcase transformation, and pursuit of justice. These seven Korean series blend intense emotion with powerful storytelling, making them perfect for binge-watching on your favorite OTT platforms.

Revenge is a theme that Korean dramas have mastered with chilling precision and emotional depth. Whether it’s an underdog fighting injustice, a betrayed lover returning with a plan, or a wronged character rising against the powerful, Korean revenge dramas offer gripping storytelling, intense emotions, and unexpected twists. If you're in the mood for powerful stories of payback and redemption, here are 7 of the best revenge Korean dramas you can stream on OTT platforms right now.

7 best revenge Korean dramas on OTT for weekend binge:

1. The Glory

Streaming on: Netflix

This globally trending drama stars Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun, a woman who meticulously plans revenge against her high school bullies years later. With a chillingly calm lead performance and a deeply layered plot, The Glory delivers emotional justice that’s both satisfying and heartbreaking.

2. Itaewon Class

Streaming on: Netflix

While it may appear as a startup drama on the surface, Itaewon Class is rooted in revenge. After being wrongfully expelled and losing his father due to a powerful conglomerate, Park Sae-ro-yi builds a food empire to defeat his enemy. It’s a story of grit, ambition, and ultimate redemption.

3. Reborn Rich

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Starring Song Joong-ki, this drama tells the tale of a loyal employee who is betrayed and murdered—only to be reincarnated as the youngest son of the chaebol family that killed him. With smart plotting and high-stakes corporate warfare, this is a cerebral revenge tale with a fantasy twist.

4. Taxi Driver

Streaming on: Netflix, Viki

A dark, action-packed drama where a secret organization offers revenge services for people failed by the legal system. Kim Do-gi, a former special forces officer, becomes the enforcer for justice. Each episode deals with a new case, making it thrilling and emotionally satisfying.

5. My Name

Streaming on: Netflix

After her father is murdered, Yoon Ji-woo infiltrates the police force under a new identity to uncover the truth and take revenge. This gritty crime thriller features intense action scenes, moral gray zones, and a fearless female lead.

6. Vincenzo

Streaming on: Netflix

A mix of dark comedy and crime drama, Vincenzo follows a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who returns to Korea to recover gold hidden beneath a building—only to end up fighting a corrupt conglomerate. The protagonist’s clever schemes and anti-hero tactics make this a stylish revenge saga.

7. Eve

Streaming on: Viki

A melodrama drenched in passion and revenge, Eve follows a woman who spends 13 years planning to destroy a powerful conglomerate responsible for her father’s death. With romance, scandal, and betrayal, this one keeps you hooked till the very end.