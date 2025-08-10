Mouni Roy has addressed rumors claiming she tips off paparazzi before her outings, firmly denying the speculation. The actress called the constant media attention “really exhausting,” highlighting the toll it takes on her personal life.

Mouni Roy popular for her sinuous yet vibrant Bollywood style and screen presence is keeping in touch with the misconception people are forming lately-that she calls the paparazzi every time she steps out. Recently when contacted, the actress dispelled the claims that she actively sought constant media attention.

Mouni Roy Breaks Silence On Rumors of Calling Paparazzi

Mouni Roy shared how grateful she was that the media links her with the fans, and yet her point that there are cameras continuously at her asking that becomes overwhelming: "It's really taxing because sometimes you just want to run errands or grab a coffee without being clicked from every angle." It hints to the mental and emotional toll being under public eye 24/7.

Common Celebrity Struggle

Not new in the entertainment industry is the practice of celebrities giving tips to photographers about their whereabouts. While some make use of it for publicity, many like Mouni Roy oppose the said claims. There are several actors who had been advocating against such act believing most especially in the value of privacy.

Public Life Vs. Privacy

Mouni Roy, setting her argument on the reality that being a public figure ever means getting photographed, said it should have some boundaries: "I understand it's part of the job, but it's equally important for people to know that we have personal lives outside of our work commitments," she added.

For one, her observations have initiated online chatter among die-hard or non-fans alike. While many have lauded her for tackling the issue with sincerity, some argue that celebrities also benefit from the media to some extent and must therefore endure such a situation.

Transforming Media Relations

Now, the lines of communication have gotten even more frazzled with the emergence of social networking. Gone are the casual outings or meetups that could magically be transformed into the trending topics the minute instant photos get released into circulation. Mouni was fond of her fans but needed her time; balancing it is still daunting for her.

In a broader discussion about privacy in the instant-content age, Mouni Roy's candid denial does reflect about such matters. While indeed paparazzi culture is here to stay, it's an indication that not every time a celebrity finds herself in the spotlight was it staged. There are those moments when they wish to just live life - without the lens capturing them.