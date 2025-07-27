Mouni Roy Reportedly Charged THIS Amount for 5-Minute Dance in Viswambhara
While star heroines today charge crores for special songs, one popular actress is reportedly accepting a significantly lower fee, surprising many in the industry with her modest demand.
Image Credit : Facebook / Mouni Roy
Heroine fees are now in the crores. Tollywood and Bollywood heroines are demanding huge sums. Even for special songs, they charge two to three crores. For a short 5-minute special song, they charge up to one crore. But one heroine did a special song for a much lower fee. The remuneration Bollywood beauty Mouni Roy took for the item song in Megastar Chiranjeevi's film has become a topic of discussion.
Image Credit : Facebook / Mouni Roy
Megastar Chiranjeevi is starring in the pan-India movie Viswambhara, directed by young director Vasishta. The shooting of this film has reached its final stage. Chiranjeevi struggled with consecutive flops. So, after a gap, there is huge interest among mega fans about this prestigious film. Trisha is the heroine in this film, which is being made with a mythological backdrop. The shooting has been going on at a fast pace for the past few months, and the special song featuring Mouni Roy is going to be a highlight.
Image Credit : Facebook / Mouni Roy
According to the latest information, the makers have chosen Bollywood actress Mouni for this special song. Mouni Roy took a very low fee for acting in this special song with Chiranjeevi. Mouni Roy, who gained pan-India recognition through the Hindi television serial Naagin, became famous with films like Brahmastra. She also became very close to the South Indian audience with a special song in the Kannada pan-India movie KGF.
Image Credit : Facebook / Mouni Roy
Ganesh Acharya is choreographing this song in Viswambhara, and Bheems Ceciroleo is providing the music for this song only. Film Nagar sources say that Mouni Roy is being paid a remuneration of Rs 50 lakh for this song, which lasts for about 5 minutes. The makers have already released a photo of Chiranjeevi from the set, indicating that the shooting of this song has started. Along with the song, Mouni Roy's performance has also become a topic of discussion.
Image Credit : Facebook / Mouni Roy
Mouni, who has a huge following on social media, often shares her glamorous photos and trends on social media. Film circles believe that this song, in which she will dance with Chiranjeevi, will create more hype for the film. The unit has decided to complete the rest of the film super fast as soon as the shooting of this song is completed. The movie team has to give clarity on the release of Viswambhara. There are huge expectations among fans about this film.
