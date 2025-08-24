Mohanlal’s upcoming film ‘Hridayapoorvam’, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, gets a U certificate and hits theatres on August 28, 2025. The teaser promises humor and nostalgia with a stellar ensemble cast.

Superstar Mohanlal's upcoming film 'Hridayapoorvam' has been granted a U certificate by the Censor Board. Taking to the Instagram handle, Mohanlal shared the news with a poster of his character in 'Hridayapoorvam'. Calling it a "censor clean" movie, the superstar announced that the film will be making its way to theatres on August 28, 2025.

The film is directed by Sathyan Anthikad.

<br>The makers of Mohanlal starrer 'Hridayapoorvam' have released the teaser of the film recently. The film marks the reunion of the superstar and director Sathyan Anthikad after almost 10 years.</p><p>'Hridayapoorvam' also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex and Janardhanan in prominent roles.</p><p>The teaser opens on a humorous note, featuring a scene where a college student expresses his admiration for actor Fahadh Faasil to Mohanlal.</p><p>Mohanlal's character, however, seems less than amused, pointing out that there are several senior actors deserving of praise, but the visitor insists Faasil is the best, much to his displeasure.</p><p>The story of the film is penned by Akhil Sathyan, while the screenplay & Dialogues have been penned by Sonu TP. The music of the film is composed by Justin Prabhakaran.</p><p>The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie is slated to hit theatres on August 28, 2025.</p><p>Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently confirmed the release date of his film 'Drishyam 3'. (ANI)</p>