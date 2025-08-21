In Thiruvananthapuram, actor Mohanlal received the Vilambara Pathrika from the Travancore royal family, initiating the Murajapam and Lakshadeepam rituals at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Veteran actor Mohanlal on Thursday morning received the Vilambara Pathrika from Travancore royal family members, marking the commencement of the centuries-old Murajapam and Lakshadeepam rituals at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

<br>He also lit the traditional Murajapam lamp to mark the beginning of the spiritual ceremonies.<br>Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal will be seen in 'Hridayapoorvam', which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex, and Janardhanan in prominent roles.<br>The story of the film is penned by Akhil Sathyan, while the screenplay & Dialogues have been penned by Sonu TP. The music of the film is composed by Justin Prabhakaran.<br>Mohanlal recently announced his film 'Drishyam 3' as well. 'Drishyam' chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police is killed. The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021.<br>The success of Drishyam led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In Bollywood, Ajay Devgn headlined the franchise.</p>