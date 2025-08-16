Anumol and Gizele have been the main content creators in the Bigg Boss house for the past few days. Who is right in the ongoing conflict between them?

Kochi: The Bigg Boss house was completely focused on Aneesh. His isolation, his emotional outbursts, and his constant arguments with other contestants dominated the atmosphere. In the middle of all this chaos, something unexpected happened—Gizele applied makeup. She did it openly, despite Bigg Boss repeatedly warning against it. Strangely, none of the housemates seemed to take it seriously or raise any objections. The only person who noticed and chose to speak up was Anumol. For the past few days, Anumol and Gizele have been the main content creators in the Bigg Boss house. Who is right in the ongoing conflict between them? The root of a simmering conflict inside the Bigg Boss house appears to be makeup. Several female contestants have openly expressed frustration over the restriction on using cosmetics, resorting instead to makeshift alternatives such as salt, beetroot, and potatoes to maintain their appearance. However, a glaring question has surfaced: how is Gizele alone in possession of products like sunscreen, foundation, and tinted moisturizer? Despite the obvious disparity, none of the housemates have confronted Gizele or questioned the apparent violation, except Anumol.

Anumol repeatedly raised the issue, questioning the fairness of one contestant accessing cosmetic products while others strictly adhered to the rules. In response, Gizele dismissed the concern, accusing Anumol of being "jealous" of her. What followed was a visibly emotional Anumol, struggling with the lack of support from her fellow housemates. On multiple occasions, she broke down in tears, feeling isolated despite raising what many viewers considered a legitimate concern. The episode has sparked debate among the audience, with many on social media praising Anumol for her courage in standing alone for fairness and transparency, while criticizing the rest of the contestants for turning a blind eye.

Attention is now turning to Gizele’s conduct inside the Bigg Boss house, which has increasingly drawn criticism for repeated violations of house rules. From wearing makeup against explicit instructions to engaging in prohibited behavior, Gizele has consistently pushed boundaries. Her justification? That it's all part of her “game.” If Gizele’s actions are to be accepted as strategic gameplay, then by the same logic, Anumol’s efforts to call them out should also be seen as valid game participation. However, Gizele does not appear to extend that same courtesy to dissent. She tends to take any form of opposition personally and expects complete loyalty from those around her.

This rigid stance was evident recently when she clashed with Aryan, a fellow contestant who otherwise supports her but sided with Anumol during the jail task. Even minor deviations from her line of thought seem to trigger confrontation, highlighting an unwillingness to tolerate differing perspectives.

Over time, Gizele has managed to assert considerable influence over most of the housemates, creating an atmosphere where questioning her behavior is rare. This growing authority, coupled with selective responses to criticism, appears to be at the core of Anumol’s frustration.

Anumol repeatedly questions why those who speak up about every other issue remain silent when it comes to Gizele. However, she struggles to raise this openly in the house and instead confides in her friend Shaitya. One of Anumol’s drawbacks is her emotional nature. Her tendency to cry during conversations and difficulty in resolving issues through calm discussion work against her. Gizele, in contrast, understands how to provoke Anu and shift focus away from the issue. Despite her limited Malayalam, Gizele often manages to defend herself effectively by making strong arguments. This further weakens Anumol’s position, even when she is right.

Just the other day, when Gizele accused Anu of stealing for taking a chapati, Anu’s emotional response cost her the chance to prove it was a baseless claim—or to point out that Gizele herself had taken Aryan’s belongings without his knowledge, which could also be called stealing. Anu tends to take things very personally, especially when others accuse her of playing it safe, despite her active participation in the house. She increasingly feels isolated, and the ongoing conflict with Gizele has only deepened that perception. Shaitya remains Anu’s only close ally in the house. If Shaitya is eliminated in this weekend’s episode, Anu may struggle emotionally. The real question then is whether Anu can stand firm on her own against Gizele, who already views her as a direct opponent.