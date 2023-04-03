Video: Mohanlal turns chef, cooks special chicken curry with coconut, WATCH HERE

Mohanlal's love for new dishes is never-ending. From sea bass roast to unusual charred coconut-infused chicken, Mohanlal has created a variety of mouthwatering delicacies that will have you salivating.

One of the leading actors in South Indian cinema is Mohanlal. Besides being the best actor ever, he excels in the kitchen and frequently dons a chef's hat to prepare delectable dishes. From sea bass roast to unique charred coconut-infused chicken roast, Mohanlal has created a variety of delicious delicacies that are undoubtedly amazing and will make you drool.

INGREDIENTS: Shallots, green chillies, ginger, garlic, curry leaves, mustard seeds, fennel seeds, dried chillies, garam masala, turmeric powder, salt, and roasted coconut are required to prepare Mohanlal's special chicken meal.

RECIPE:Next, take a pan, add some oil, and heat it well. Mix thoroughly before adding the garam masala, salt, dried and green chillies, garlic, turmeric powder, and mustard seeds. Add a roasted coconut that has been smashed next. Add the chicken pieces to the pan after removing them. Toss thoroughly till the chicken is completely covered with the masala. Cover the dish with a lid for a few minutes until the food is cooked. Check the chicken for doneness after 10 minutes, then add the curry leaves. The unique curry is now ready, and you may have it with roti or rice. The chicken meal is delicious and simple to prepare.

