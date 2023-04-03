Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela's baby shower pictures OUT

    Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan's wife, celebrates her baby shower in Dubai with her girlfriends. With a white maxi dress, the diva showed off her pregnant glow. Have a peek at the inside shots:

    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Ram Charan, who starred with Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's RRR, is getting ready to embark on a new chapter in his life with his wife Upasana Konidela. The couple is expecting their first child together after marrying on June 14, 2012, in a lavish wedding ceremony.

    Many images from Upasana's baby shower in Dubai have recently gone viral on the internet. Upasana flaunted her baby bulge and shined in a white lace maxi dress for the big event, which she shared on her Instagram account. The expectant mother wore her wavy hair open and accessorised with tinted sunglasses and flats.

    According to previous rumours, the couple is expecting their first child in the United States. But, Upasana clarified that they will return to India after the Oscars and give it with family and friends in India.

    For those who are unfamiliar with their fairytale love story, the well-known Telugu cinema pair met during their school days in Chennai but fell in love much later. After a few years of dating, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got engaged in December 2011. In June 2012, the power couple exchanged wedding vows in a magnificent traditional wedding ceremony at Hyderabad's Temple Tress Farm Mansion.

    Before, Ram Charan acknowledged his wife for the great success of RRR. During his conversation at the India Today Conclave 2023, he spoke up about embracing parenthood and showered affection on his pregnant wife Upasana, referring to her as his "Lucky Mascot."

    On the work front
    Meanwhile, Mega Power Star Ram Charan who bagged a massive blockbuster with the Pan India film RRR and is also working on another Pan India film under the direction of Shankar is also working on with Buchi Babu Sana. Buchi Babu Sana made a banging debut with the sensational blockbuster Uppena readied a powerful script with a universal appeal to make it a Pan India entertainer.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
