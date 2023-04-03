'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly was body shamed, age shamed for romancing younger guy?

The television actress Rupali Ganguly who starred in the popular show 'Anupamaa' recently told a media house that "people called me a fat lady and said are your wrinkles are visible."

Body shaming is not a new term anymore. We are often body shamed by friends and foes in our daily lives. However, it is a little different when it comes to stars. Imagine Rupali Ganguly, the famous TV actress, being body shamed, of all people.

Also Read: Fact Check: Are Tom Holland, Zendaya really in Kerala's Munnar? Here's the truth

Yes, you heard it right. In a recent interview with a media house, she revealed that she was harassed for romancing a younger Gaurav Khanna in the serial 'Anupamaa'. She discussed her over-eating habits and added that people often addressed her as a 'fat lady'. However, she came out strong and said that despite knowing the actual age of Anuj, who played Gaurav Khanna, she was not ashamed of playing the role.

"It's not like that I became strong because of that phase. I have gone through body shaming and age shaming even after Anupamaa. Arre your wrinkles are visible, arre that fat lady, yes I have wrinkles, and I am proud of them," she added. On being age shamed, she said, "Yes, I am older than him in real life. I think he's going to be 41, and I am going to be 45. I am proud of it."

She also hit back, saying work should be the pivotal point of discussion and not her age or weight. "Let's talk about my work; if you think I am not up to the mark, point that out. I'll work on them."

Work front: The actress is known for her role in the TV soap opera, 'Anupamaa'.

Also Read:Good news for Vijay fans! Tamil superstar now on Instagram; read his first post here