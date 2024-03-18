Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mohanlal praises AR Rahman during audio launch event of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' 

    At the recent audio launch event for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham, Mohanlal fondly reminisced about collaborating with AR Rahman and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to work with him.

    Mohanlal praises AR Rahman during audio launch event of Prithviraj Sukumaran Aadujeevitham NIR
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Actor Mohanlal recently took centre stage at the audio launch event of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film Aadujeevitham. Amidst a gathering of film industry personalities, including Tovino Thomas, Amala Paul, and many others, Mohanlal seized the moment to express his profound gratitude to the renowned music composer AR Rahman.

    In a poignant speech, Mohanlal reminisced about his early collaborations with Rahman, dating back to the 1992 film Yoddha. Recalling the nostalgic experience of hearing a song from Yoddha after three decades, Mohanlal emphasized the profound impact Rahman's music has had on his career.

    

    During his address, Mohanlal paid homage to Rahman’s father, RK Shekhar, a prolific music composer who contributed to over 500 films and composed music for 23 Malayalam movies. Reflecting on their shared cinematic journey, Mohanlal highlighted the critical acclaim they received for their collaboration on the film Iruvar, praising Rahman's exceptional compositions.

    Furthermore, Mohanlal commended Rahman for his return to Malayalam cinema, emphasizing the universal appeal of Aadujeevitham as not just a regional film but an Indian or even global cinematic endeavor. With Prithviraj Sukumaran leading the cast and Blessy at the helm of direction, Aadujeevitham promises to be a cinematic spectacle, enriched by Rahman's soul-stirring music.

    About 'Aadujeevitham'
    Based on the acclaimed Malayalam novel by Benyamin, Aadujeevitham delves into the harrowing tale of a Malayali immigrant laborer's struggle for survival in Saudi Arabia. After a prolonged journey through developmental challenges, the film is set to enthrall audiences with its narrative and stellar performances, featuring actors like Amala Paul and Jimmy Jean-Louis in pivotal roles.

    

    With Rahman's melodies captured through the lens of Sunil KS and edited by Sreekar Prasad, Aadujeevitham stands poised to captivate audiences with its cinematic brilliance. As anticipation mounts for its release on March 28, 2024,.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
