Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Apsara crowned as new captain of the house

The contestants selected Sijo, Apsara, and Resmin for the captaincy task based on their best performance in a week. The announcement of the captaincy task sparked excitement among the contestants, as they competed to assume authority within the house.

Being the captain is an important role in the Bigg Boss Malayalam reality program. One of the most significant advantages that the captains have on the show is that they are not subject to nomination. Apsara has been selected as the new captain of Bigg Boss on Sunday (March 17).

The contestants selected Sijo, Apsara, and Resmin for the captaincy task based on their best performance in a week. The rules of the task were introduced by Rishi. There were tracks set up for the contestants. All three contestants should come and stand at the starting point. On the other hand, there will be apples in the tray. The hands and feet of the contestants should be tied. When the buzzer sounds, you have to lie down on the ground and crawl like a worm, bite each apple at the far end of the track, and come back in the same way to place it at the starting point. The contestant who collects the most apples will be the winner of the task.

Mohanal questioned the contestants about who will win. Ratheesh Kumar responded that Siju is likely to win the challenge because he is strong and can move more quickly. Apsara eventually won the task and became the house's second captain. The announcement of the captaincy task sparked excitement among the contestants, as they competed to assume authority within the house.

