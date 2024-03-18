Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house to bless baby boy, here's what he said

    Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed a newborn son via IVF on Sunday, March 17. Gurdas Maan, a Punjabi artist, visited the family to convey his sincere greetings.

    Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moosewala house to bless baby boy RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed a newborn son on Sunday (March 17) morning. The singer's late father, Balkaur Singh, made the formal announcement, which caused a surge of joy among the late singer's followers and admirers. On the other hand, famed Punjabi musician Gurdas Maan visited Moosewala's family and expressed his sincere congratulations.

    Legendary musician Gurdas Maan recently paid a visit to Sidhu Moosewala's family following the birth of a newborn boy on Sunday, nearly two years after their son's death. During his visit, the legendary singer spoke with the media, describing it as an important day filled with enormous satisfaction. He also conveyed his best wishes to the parents and the newborn baby.

    Also Read: YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom-at-rave case

    He said, “Today is a significant day filled with joy. The family is overjoyed. Sidhu Moosewala's parents have found solace in this child to carry on. I pray to God that the parents and the child always remain healthy. Sidhu's fans are also very happy today.”

    Also Read: Sidhu Moosewala's 58-years-old mother delivers baby boy

    Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed baby boy
    On Sunday, March 17, Sidhu Moosewala's father turned to social media to officially announce their child's arrival. In the shot, he is carrying the infant in his arms, with a portrait of the late singer in the backdrop. A cake has also been set in front of the table.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahadev betting app case: ED to summon Bollywood celebrities involved in promoting FairPlay App RBA

    Mahadev betting app case: ED to summon Bollywood celebrities involved in promoting FairPlay App

    Here how Munawar Faruqui reacts to Elvish Yadav's arrest in snake venom case RBA

    Here's how Munawar Faruqui reacts to Elvish Yadav's arrest in snake venom case

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Ratheesh Kumar gets evicted from Mohanlal's show rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Ratheesh Kumar gets evicted from Mohanlal's show

    Shehnaaz Gill turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, says 'Mann toh Sabka Karta Hai, But Paisa Matters...'

    Nick Jonas lands in Mumbai to be with his family; Priyanka Chopra, Malti are currently in India RBA

    Nick Jonas lands in Mumbai to be with his family; Priyanka Chopra, Malti are currently in India

    Recent Stories

    Kerala man secures third position at International Paragliding Festival at Vagamon rkn

    Kerala man secures third position at International Paragliding Festival at Vagamon

    Tennis Carlos Alcaraz secures back-to-back Indian Wells titles with victory over Daniil Medvedev osf

    Carlos Alcaraz secures back-to-back Indian Wells titles with victory over Daniil Medvedev

    Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case anr

    BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

    Kerala: Massive roadshow to headline PM Modi's Palakkad visit March 19 anr

    Kerala: Massive roadshow to headline PM Modi's Palakkad visit

    Mahadev betting app case: ED to summon Bollywood celebrities involved in promoting FairPlay App RBA

    Mahadev betting app case: ED to summon Bollywood celebrities involved in promoting FairPlay App

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon