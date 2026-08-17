Superstar Mohanlal has announced two new film projects. The first is a collaboration with director Anoop Sathyan, set to begin shooting in November. He also revealed another film with director Jude Anthany Joseph, slated for a release next year.

Superstar Mohanlal announced his new film project with director Anoop Sathyan on Monday. The shooting of the film is slated to start this year. Mohanlal shared the announcement on X along with a snap with director Anoop Sathyan and producer Binu George Alexander next to a large traditional terracotta nilavilakku (clay lamp).

The movie is produced by Binu George Alexander in association with Aashirvad Cinemas. "Thrilled to announce my collaboration with director Anoop Sathyan for our upcoming film! Produced by Binu George Alexander in association with Aashirvad Cinemas, the project officially goes on floors this November," wrote Mohanlal.

Thrilled to announce my collaboration with director Anoop Sathyan for our upcoming film! Produced by Binu George Alexander in association with Aashirvad Cinemas, the project officially goes on floors this November. pic.twitter.com/O7JKfmLc1Z — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 17, 2026

New Film with Jude Anthany Joseph

On Sunday, Superstar Mohanlal also announced his new project with director Jude Anthany Joseph. The actor shared a snap with Jude Anthany Joseph on X while announcing the collaboration with the director.

The movie is slated to release next year. This announcement marks another collaboration between the duo after the recently released film 'Thudakkam' which stars Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal in the lead role.

Apart from Vismaya, the film also stars Dinesh Prabhakar, Jaffer Idukki, Kottayam Ramesh, Jibin Gopinath, Sivadas Kannur, Jeys Jose, Jayakurup, Ashwini Vijayan and T. G. Ravi in key roles.

The screenplay has been penned by Lineesh Nellickal, Akhil Krishna and Jude Anthany Joseph. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Akhil George and Jomon T. John handle the cinematography.

Dr Emil Vincent and Dr Aneesha Antony served as the executive producers. The film was released in theatres on August 7. (ANI)