At a press meet, Taapsee Pannu got irked when a reporter asked about her feud with Kangana Ranaut. She urged the media to stop asking such questions, stating the issue would end if they did, following Kangana's recent dig at her.

It seems actor Taapsee Pannu is tired of being repeatedly asked by the media about her past feud with actor-politician Kangana Ranaut. On Tuesday, Taapsee Pannu attended a press meet for her upcoming film 'Gandhari'. However, she appeared irked when a reporter brought up her past war of words with actor-politician Kangana Ranaut during the interaction. "Aadmi kyun aisa question puchta hai aurton ko? Aap khatam kyun nahin hone dete yeh baat? Koi question puchna hum dono se band karega jab yeh wala, toh yeh issue bhi khatam ho jayega. Aap sab logon ko maza aa raha hai yeh sab dekh ke, isiliye wahi sawaal puch rahe hain. Aise sawaal puchna agar aap band kar dete, toh yeh baat kab ki khatam ho jati. (Why do men ask women such questions? Why don't you let this matter end? If all of you stop asking both of us questions about this, the issue will also come to an end. You all seem to enjoy watching this, which is why you keep asking the same question. If you stopped asking such questions, this matter would have ended long ago)," Taapsee said.

The Recent Provocation

The reporter's question came a day after Kangana Ranaut took a dig at several celebrities and public figures who had criticised her in the past, including Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, Rakhi Sawant, Taapsee Pannu and Baba Ramdev. While speaking to the media, she said, "I see such people every day, whether it is Ashutosh Rana, who says that I bark like a dog, or Sonu Sood, who says that I should learn how to behave. People like Rakhi Sawant, who makes all kinds of vulgar comments about my character, and Taapsee Pannu, who keeps insulting my parents, my upbringing and my background."

Background of the Feud

The public spat between the two dates back to 2019. Reportedly, It began after Taapsee Pannu praised the trailer of Kangana Ranaut's film Judgementall Hai Kya, but she did not name or tag Kangana in her tweet. This did not go down well with Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel. She responded to Taapsee's remarks on social media, calling her a "sasti copy" of Kangana.

The remarks sparked a wider discussion about the equation between the two actors. Taapsee later spoke about the controversy in several interviews, while Kangana also continued to comment on her at different points. (ANI)