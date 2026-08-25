Anupam Kher opened up about the emotional demands of acting, saying it requires craft and a 'broken heart'. He reflected on his journey, noting how he's moved from trying to impress to being curious, and announced his upcoming films.

Actor Anupam Kher has opened up about the emotional vulnerability at the heart of acting, reflecting on his decades-long journey in cinema and how his approach to performance has evolved with age. In a reflective social media post, the National School of Drama alumnus spoke about the unusual demands placed on performers, who must willingly expose emotions such as grief, fear, jealousy and love, feelings that people often spend their lives concealing.

"Of course, acting can bring fame, money and luxury. But none of these can help you when the camera comes close and you have to reveal something truthful. For that you need craft, but you also need a certain kind of heart. Sometimes even a broken one!" Kher wrote.

An Evolving Perspective

Looking back at his early years in the industry, Kher said he was often in a hurry to prove himself as an actor without a traditional film background. He was driven by the need to demonstrate his range and versatility, he recalled.

According to Kher, his perspective has changed considerably over the past decade. He now approaches performances with greater ease, focusing more on the quiet and uncertain complexities of a character rather than trying to impress audiences. "Perhaps that is one of the nicer things about growing older as an actor: you stop trying to show how much you know... and start becoming curious about how much you don't know," he shared.

The post was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes photograph of Kher in theatrical makeup. It drew admiration from fellow industry figures and followers, who responded to his candid reflections and continuing passion for the craft.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Kher recently announced the completion of shooting for 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles and is slated for a post-Diwali theatrical release. Kher is also part of the much-awaited sequel to Khosla Ka Ghosla. (ANI)