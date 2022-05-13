'Modern Love Mumbai' Twitter Review: Fans loved Indian version of US anthology

Social media users are responding to the premiere of the Mumbai chapter of the popular US original anthology series Modern Love, named Modern Love Mumbai.

Modern Love Mumbai, the Mumbai instalment of the popular US anthology series Modern Love, premiered today, and according to early assessments, it seemed to have struck a chord with viewers. Modern Love Mumbai brings together six acclaimed Hindi directors - Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana - to tell compelling love stories.

This season, the Mumbai chapter of the worldwide brand brings home love with soul-stirring and inspiring stories set in the city's heart. With so many celebrities participating in the Indian offshoot, it appears that the netizens were blown away by the storylines presented in each episode.

Modern Romance Mumbai tells heartwarming stories about love's numerous dimensions, colours, and moods, all set in Mumbai's diverse environments. While some internet users praised the performers for their outstanding performances, others praised the series' premise, production, and plot.

One of the netizens lauded the series and wrote, "Binged #ModernLoveMumbai on @PrimeVideoIN and totally loved it." Another user wrote, "#ModernLoveMumbai Ep1 #RaatRani, such a beautiful story about something we seek in today's generation." A third user chimed in and said, "#ModernLoveMumbai what an absolute treat!!!! Omg!! Wowww wowww woww!!! #RaatRaani was a roller coaster of emotions." Another netizen echoed similar sentiments and informed how he rolled backward while watching the series. "Started from the end. @IChitrangda and @ArshadWarsi Beautiful Beautiful story cutting chai," the netizen commented.

The Amazon Original anthology series is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications and features an ensemble of cast across episodes.



The anthology includes – Raat Rani (directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Dilip Prabhavalkar), Baai (Directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, and Ranveer Brar), Mumbai Dragon (Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Naseeruddin Shah), My Beautiful Wrinkles (Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi), I Love Thane (Directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik, and Dolly Singh), Cutting Chai (directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi). The intriguing drama is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.