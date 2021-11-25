Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021: Ed Sheeran, TXT, aespa, NCT and more to perform live

In the upcoming awards ceremony, several Asian music artists including Stray Kids, ITZY and Kep1er will be performing live. The line-up of performers was unveiled by CJ ENM, the South Korean entertainment.

It is that time of the year again when back-to-back award shows are being organised. After the American Music Awards and Grammy Nominations 2022, it is time for one of the most prestigious Asian music awards. The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2021 will be held next month on December 11. The line-up of performers is out for the award ceremony will be streamed online. This year’s MAMA will witness a fantastic line-up of artists which includes 12 K-pop groups. Top artists such as Tomorrow X Together (TXT), aespa, NCT 127 and NCT Dream, among others will be performing live at the MAMA stage.

The other groups who have confirmed their performances at MAMA are JYP Entertainment’s ITZY and Stray Kids, along with boybands ENHYPEN and ATEEZ. Brave Girls, a veteran girl group that went viral this year for their singles ‘Rollin’ (2016) and “We Ride’ (2020) are also one of the star performers of the awards ceremony.

Other performers include an upcoming Girls Planet 999 girl group, ‘Kep1er’ who will be making their debut in December. With this, Japanese boybands JO1 and INI from seasons one and two of Produce 101 Japan will also be performing live.

One of the most interesting aspects of the show is wherein Produce 101 Season 2’s ‘Wanna One’ will reunite for the first time in three years to perform live at the stage. According to reports, the group’s performance is one of the most anticipated acts, especially for their fans who are eagerly waiting to see their favourite band reunite.

The award show will also have special appearances. Popular British singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran is expected to perform. Ed Sheeran is expected to perform an exclusive ‘new version’ of his popular song ‘Bad Habit’ for the award show. Meanwhile, contestants from ‘Street Woman Fighter’, a reality dance competition, have also confirmed their acts.

