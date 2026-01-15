Mithila Palkar has addressed the ongoing debate around OTT discrimination, sharing her honest take on whether being a digital star affects opportunities in films. The actress believes talent and content now matter more than the platform.

Actress Mithila Palkar, who rose to fame with popular OTT shows and digital films, has finally addressed the long-standing debate around discrimination against actors identified primarily with web platforms. In a recent interaction, the actress shared her honest thoughts on whether being a prominent OTT face has affected her journey in the film industry.

Mithila Palkar Breaks Silence on OTT Discrimination

Speaking candidly, Mithila dismissed the notion that actors from the digital space are treated as lesser talents. She pointed out that the lines between cinema and OTT have blurred significantly over the years. “Saif Ali Khan is also doing web shows,” she said, highlighting how established Bollywood stars have embraced digital platforms without hesitation.

No Bias Based on Medium, Says Mithila

Mithila clarified that she has not personally faced discrimination from filmmakers because of her OTT background. According to her, casting decisions today are driven more by suitability for a role rather than the platform an actor comes from. She believes that content and performance now matter more than labels.

When she was asked about her upcoming film release, she said ''Very excited! Because it's my first big-screen Hindi release after 7 years. The last Hindi film that released on the big screen was Karwaan. After that, this is my first Hindi movie in the theatres. So, very excited!''

Talking about the genre of the film, Mithila said, ''It was tough in the beginning. I was like, okay, now this is going to be an out-and-out comedy that I have never done before. So, it was a new genre that I was willing to explore and who better than Vir to actually do that with? ''

Blurring Lines Between Films and Web Shows

Concluding her thoughts, Mithila said the future belongs to good stories, irrespective of the medium. With top actors comfortably switching between films and OTT, the debate over discrimination may soon become irrelevant.