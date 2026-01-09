Mithila Palkar reunites with Imran Khan in 'Happy Patel' after a decade, calling it a 'full circle' moment. She expressed joy in welcoming him back on set, noting he's the same warm person she met during her first film, 'Katti Batti'.

Mithila Palkar on 'Full Circle' Reunion with Imran Khan

Actor Mithila Palkar is all set to share the screen once again with Imran Khan in Vir Das's directorial 'Happy Patel' - marking a special collaboration for both the actors after a decade. While 'Happy Patel' has been stirring a lot of buzz around Imran Khan's acting comeback after a long hiatus, it also reunites Mithila and Imran, who previously worked in the 2015 film 'Katti Batti'.

Speaking to ANI, Mithila Palkar described the moment as a "full circle." "He has come a full circle, and I get to be a part of it. It was really fun to welcome him back on set. He and I realised that the last time we were on a set together was 'Katti Batti', which was my first film and technically his last film before he came back. I feel like I was a part of that journey for him. He is still the lovely, warm person that I met 10 years ago. Nothing is unfazed. It is lovely to have him back in films," she shared.

'He's Such a Nice Person'

Opening up about her off-screen bond with the 'Delhi Belly' actor, Mithila added, "He's such a nice person. He will immediately make you feel comfortable. When we were shooting an action scene, he made sure to check on me and asked me to take care of myself."

About 'Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos'

'Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos' is a quirky, offbeat spy film, which also stars Vir Das, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade, along with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. The film's trailer was unveiled in December, taking viewers to the chaotic Goa setting. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

While Vir Das leads the film as an agent sent on a mission to India, Mithila features in a never-before-seen avatar as the raw and bold Roopa. Unknown to the culture and traditions of India, Vir Das faces numerous problems, ranging from being tortured by Mona Singh's character to fighting Imran Khan in a slow-motion aerial battle. Aamir Khan is also set to play a cameo in the movie. He was seen chasing people with a car and firing a gun.

Slated to release on January 16, 2026, in theatres, the film is directed by Vir Das and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. (ANI)