user
user

Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova applauds Sunita Williams' amazing space achievement; Read on

Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova congratulated Sunita Williams on her space achievement, shared excitement about the upcoming Miss World pageant in India, and admired Indian culture and hospitality.

Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova applauds Sunita Williams' amazing space achievement; Read on NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 20, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova congratulated NASA's Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on her return to Earth after a successful space mission.

In a conversation with ANI, she praised Williams for her achievement. "It is a great achievement and congratulations. All of the women who are trying to do something, be brave, and work hard on their passions and dreams. And I think everyone should go and follow up on what's their heart desire. So I'm really excited to always see that in the world."

NASA Crew-9 astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov breathed Earth's air for the first time in over nine months on Wednesday after the successful splashdown of SpaceX's Dragon capsule in the Gulf of America off the coast of Florida.

Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic has won the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant.

Krystyna also expressed her excitement about the 72nd Miss World beauty pageant taking place in India. "When I heard it for the first time. I was obviously very happy because that's the place where I won. That's the place where I became Miss World. So to close this chapter again in India will be absolutely beautiful. I will experience again the magical atmosphere," she added.

Miss World 2025 is all set to be held in India as Telangana will host the prestigious beauty pageant in May this year.

"I love the Indian sparkle that the last edition had, and it will be just amazing; as I said, India has a lot to offer this time. It's not in Mumbai or Delhi but in Telangana," she added.

Krystyna shared her experience of visiting the Yadagirigutta temple.

"I visited the temple that was magical experience absolutely magical for me. I always dream of going to a Hindu temple to see how it is. And my dream came true yesterday. I received a lot of blessings. I've seen the people. I had a chance to see the culture and to show the culture to the world on my social media, and all the contestants were very excited to come here when they saw how beautiful it is, and that's amazing actually getting people excited for the next Miss World."

She posted the pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption, "What a day exploring Telangana! Not only did I have the chance to wear a sari for the first time, but I also visited the Yadagiri Gutta temple. Getting to know different cultures is my favourite; it opens our hearts and minds, showing us the beauty in diversity."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Krystyna Pyszková (@krystyna_pyszko)

On what she admires about Indian culture, Krystyna said, "I admire its diverse culture. You can find everything here, from the people to the architecture to the food.

Everything has been just beautiful. People are very welcoming, friendly, professional, and helpful. Any time I need something, they're willing to help and offer advice, and I really appreciate it. And I also saw the beautiful architecture, you know, the temples, the palaces. It feels like a fairy tale."

She added that she wants to try "biryani" in Hyderabad because she " has heard a lot about it."

72nd Miss World beauty pageant is set to take place in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31.

Preparations for the event are in full swing. The Telangana government is aiming to turn Miss World into a tourism powerhouse through several initiatives. 

ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) Priyanka Chopra spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts stunning navel piercing worth INR 2.7 crore

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Empuraan Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG check out their high-octane trailer RBA

Empuraan: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG; check out their high-octane trailer (WATCH)

WWE: The Final Moments of the Last Few WrestleMania Main Events

WWE: The Final Moments of the Last Few WrestleMania Main Events

WWE: Hilarious Moments That Made The Undertaker Break Character

WWE: Hilarious Moments That Made The Undertaker Break Character

Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here's what Punjab singer has to say SRI

Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here’s what Punjab singer has to say

Jaya Bachchan's reluctance to Silsila: Love, rivalry and Bollywood's iconic love triangle SRI

Jaya Bachchan’s reluctance to Silsila: Love, rivalry and Bollywood's iconic love triangle

Recent Stories

Empuraan Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG check out their high-octane trailer RBA

Empuraan: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG; check out their high-octane trailer (WATCH)

Centre Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth AJR

Centre's Rs 7.8 lakh crore MGNREGA investment since 2014 spurs rural asset growth

Sikandar Release Date OUT: Salman Khan's action-thriller set to hit theaters on THIS date; check NTI

Sikandar Release Date OUT: Salman Khan's action-thriller set to hit theaters on THIS date; check

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India shk

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana files request with US Chief Justice Roberts to stop extradition to India

IPL 2025, DC SWOT analysis: Will Axar Patels captaincy revive Delhi Capitals fortunes? HRD

IPL 2025, DC SWOT analysis: Will Axar Patel's captaincy revive Delhi Capitals' fortunes?

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon