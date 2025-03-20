Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova applauds Sunita Williams' amazing space achievement; Read on

Read Full Article

Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova congratulated NASA's Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on her return to Earth after a successful space mission.

In a conversation with ANI, she praised Williams for her achievement. "It is a great achievement and congratulations. All of the women who are trying to do something, be brave, and work hard on their passions and dreams. And I think everyone should go and follow up on what's their heart desire. So I'm really excited to always see that in the world."

NASA Crew-9 astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov breathed Earth's air for the first time in over nine months on Wednesday after the successful splashdown of SpaceX's Dragon capsule in the Gulf of America off the coast of Florida.

Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic has won the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant.

Krystyna also expressed her excitement about the 72nd Miss World beauty pageant taking place in India. "When I heard it for the first time. I was obviously very happy because that's the place where I won. That's the place where I became Miss World. So to close this chapter again in India will be absolutely beautiful. I will experience again the magical atmosphere," she added.

Miss World 2025 is all set to be held in India as Telangana will host the prestigious beauty pageant in May this year.

"I love the Indian sparkle that the last edition had, and it will be just amazing; as I said, India has a lot to offer this time. It's not in Mumbai or Delhi but in Telangana," she added.

Krystyna shared her experience of visiting the Yadagirigutta temple.

"I visited the temple that was magical experience absolutely magical for me. I always dream of going to a Hindu temple to see how it is. And my dream came true yesterday. I received a lot of blessings. I've seen the people. I had a chance to see the culture and to show the culture to the world on my social media, and all the contestants were very excited to come here when they saw how beautiful it is, and that's amazing actually getting people excited for the next Miss World."

She posted the pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption, "What a day exploring Telangana! Not only did I have the chance to wear a sari for the first time, but I also visited the Yadagiri Gutta temple. Getting to know different cultures is my favourite; it opens our hearts and minds, showing us the beauty in diversity."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystyna Pyszková (@krystyna_pyszko)

On what she admires about Indian culture, Krystyna said, "I admire its diverse culture. You can find everything here, from the people to the architecture to the food.

Everything has been just beautiful. People are very welcoming, friendly, professional, and helpful. Any time I need something, they're willing to help and offer advice, and I really appreciate it. And I also saw the beautiful architecture, you know, the temples, the palaces. It feels like a fairy tale."

She added that she wants to try "biryani" in Hyderabad because she " has heard a lot about it."

72nd Miss World beauty pageant is set to take place in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31.

Preparations for the event are in full swing. The Telangana government is aiming to turn Miss World into a tourism powerhouse through several initiatives.

ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) Priyanka Chopra spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts stunning navel piercing worth INR 2.7 crore

Latest Videos