Sky Force to Loot Case: 14 Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS weekend

This weekend, viewers will get to watch not one or two, but 14 new movies and web series on the OTT platform. If you have an OTT subscription, you can enjoy them for free. 

Sky Force

Release Date: March 21, 2025

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Web Series)

Release Date: March 20, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Loot Case (Web Series)

Release Date: March 20, 2025

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video and MX Player

Officer on Duty (Malayalam Film)

Release Date: March 20, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Kanneda

Release Date: March 21, 2025

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

Dragon (Tamil)

Release Date: March 23, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Revelations (Korean Mystery Film)

Release Date: March 21, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Residence (American Mystery Series)

Release Date: March 20, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Good American Family (American Drama Series)

Release Date: March 19, 2025

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

Bet Your Life (American Web Series)

Release Date: March 20, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Little Siberia (Finnish Movie)

Release Date: March 21, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Anora (American Romantic Film)

Release Date: March 17, 2025

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

Wolf King (Animated Epic Adventure Series)

Release Date: March 20, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Wicked (English Fantasy Musical Drama)

Release Date: March 22, 2025

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

