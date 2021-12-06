Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez heads for desert tour of Israel [PHOTOS]

Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez has been on a desert tour with her fellow Miss Universe candidates at Eilat, Israel. Check out all the photos right here.

Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez lately went for a desert tour with her co-Miss Universe candidates at Eilat, Israel. The Cebuana beauty looked hot in an orange-red blazer by Naomi Ng and teamed it up with a vibrant print coloured top and shorts by Rhett Eala. The photos were posted by the Instagram handle of Miss Universe Organization yesterday.

Gomez was seen riding an ATV in the desert with Miss Universe Armenia Nane Avetisyan. There were participants from Chile, Paraguay, British Virgin Islands and India riding on same vehicles.

Gomez was also seen giving her fans a close look at her designer attire on her social media page. She had written a caption that read, "Escape to the sun and [travel to Eilat]. First day in Eilat wearing @rhetteala @naomingdesigns". The diva has been called as nice, caring and real by her sea of followers. She had also shown her fans moments of she spending time with the -Miss Universe candidates.

To talk about Gomez, she will be representing the Philippines in the next 70th Miss Universe pageant on December, Israel time (Dec. 13 Philippine time). She was called as Miss Universe Philippines, last September after she made history as the first openly gay woman to win the competition event. The beauty diva is hoping to take home fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines.

To talk further about Gomez she was born on February 23, 1995 in San Fernando, Cebu. She had studied at the University of San Jose–Recoletos and had completed her degree in mass communication. She had also played varsity volleyball for her college. She is also known for doing boxing, scuba diving, and mixed martial arts. Gomez is the first cousin of late Rizzini Alexis Gomez, iss Tourism International 2012–2013 and niece of Roel Gomez who was a former Philippine Basketball Association player.

