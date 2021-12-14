  • Facebook
    Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu called up this person from The Kapil Sharma Show after winning ₹ 1.8 crore

    Harnaaz Sandhu has made India proud by being Miss Universe 2021. The diva had called her close person from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show after winning the prize money. Read to know about the same.
     

    Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu called up this person from The Kapil Shar Show after winning Rs 1.8 crore
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 12:47 PM IST
    Upasana Singh is best known for her work in The Kapil Sharma Show. She has revealed that she shares a close bond with Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu. The actress-comedian in an interview revealed that she had got a call from Harnaaz after she had won the pageant.  

    Upasana had revealed that Harnaaz was with her for a short period of time before she had left for the beauty pageant. Upasana had told India Today that Harnaaz had lived with her before leaving for Israel. She once cooked rajma chawal for Upasana. Harnaaz had often said with confidence - that she will win the Miss Universe crown. And now, she has proven her point. Upasana also said that she has been very happy that the one who brought laurels to our country is a part of her movie.   

    Upasana said that Harnaaz had called her post winning the crown and shouted that she fulfiled her promise. She could not feel her happiness on the phone. In fact, she got really emotional talking to Harnaaz and couldn’t stop crying. It felt as if her child had done something. Upasana also said that whenever Harnaaz comes to Mumbai, they both stay together.  When her training started after Miss India, Upasana had housed her for five days. Upasana also revealed that she has signed Harnaaz in two movies already. Also read: Miss Universe 2021: Lara Dutta’s ‘proud’ of Harnaaz Sandhu; congratulates her on being crowned

    When Harnaaz was asked about the advice she would give to young women to cope with pressure, she said that the biggest pressure the youth of today was facing was to believe in themselves, to know that's what made them beautiful. One should stop comparing oneself with others. To talk about Harnaaz as she has been crowned as the Miss Universe 2021,  she will be enjoying the prize money of  1.8 crore rupees, as per a report in Jagran Josh. Also read: Harnaaz Sandhu's THIS answer won her Miss Universe 2021 crown; read in details

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 12:47 PM IST
