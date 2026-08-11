The trailer for 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has been released, teasing the intense battle for the Mirzapur throne. The film brings back iconic characters like Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit and is set to hit theatres on September 4, 2026.

The trailer of the much-awaited Mirzapur-The Movie is finally out, offering fans a glimpse into the war of the Mirzapur throne among Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan and others.

Continuing from the world of Season 1, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' brings together some of the franchise's most beloved and iconic characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit. At the centre of the new chapter is the race for the Mirzapur throne, with new contenders entering the fray and changing dynamics.

Star-studded Cast

The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Excel Entertainment shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Production and Direction

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

Release Date

'Mirzapur: The Movie' is set to hit theatres on September 4, 2026. (ANI)