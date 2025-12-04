Mira Rajput, now fully focused on her wellness venture Dhun Wellness, has revealed the high-cost Ayurvedic and healing therapies offered at her centre, along with how she balances fitness, motherhood, and a healthy lifestyle

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, who has previously backed several ventures as an investor, is now dedicating herself entirely to her own businesses. Among her most prominent initiatives is Dhun Wellness, a centre known for offering Ayurvedic therapies and premium healing treatments. Recently, Mira revealed that some of these services can cost up to Rs 10,000.

Mira Kapoor

During a conversation with the YouTube channel The Lobby Report, Mira spoke about the range of Ayurvedic and alternative healing therapies available at her wellness centre and pointed out the ones that customers prefer most. She explained that the deep tissue massage remains the top choice, priced at Rs 6,500 for a 60-minute session. Other popular Ayurvedic treatments include Abhyanga, which is offered at Rs 5,500 for a 90-minute session, and Udvartanam, priced at Rs 8,000 for a 60-minute treatment.

While these Ayurvedic services are premium but fairly time-intensive, the real surprise comes from the healing therapies offered at Dhun Wellness. The centre provides a Bioenergetic Scan for Rs 10,000, a procedure that takes just 15 minutes and involves an “Aura and Chakra Scanner Test” using biofeedback tools, according to the official website. Another service, Singing Bowl Therapy, also costs Rs 10,000 and uses specialised sound bowls designed to align and balance the body’s energy centres. Additionally, the centre offers a seven-day sleep-reset and gut-cleanse programme priced at Rs 1.75 lakh.

Mira Rajput has also spoken openly about how she balances her wellness journey with motherhood. In an earlier interview with Hello! Magazine, she explained that raising her two children, Misha and Zain, has reshaped her approach to fitness. She shared that she aims to work out three to four times a week, preferring Pilates and light functional training. She mentioned that she used to experience an energy slump around mid-afternoon—coinciding with her children returning home from school—and this prompted her to reduce the intensity of her workouts so she could spend time with her family without feeling drained. She emphasised that she considers sleep the most essential component of her routine, adding that it is often overlooked but crucial for overall well-being.