Wedding bells are set to ring at the Sanon mansion! Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, is allegedly planning to marry Stebin Ben next year. The wedding will take place in Udaipur's Fairmont Palace.

The wedding announcement was published online by influencer Vinay Sharma and rapidly went viral, causing people to seek 'Who is Stebin Ben?'.'

Who is Stebin Ben?

Stebin Ben is a pop singer that is frequently seen performing LIVE in various locations. His official Instagram username is @stebinben, and his bio says "Chasing my dreams."

Stebin is from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and was born in 1993. He attended Carmel Convent Co-Ed School and then earned a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the LNCT Group of Colleges. According to accounts, Stebin's original intention was not to become a singer. He planned to be an engineer, a pilot, or a cricketer. But fate had another plan for him. Stebin went to Mumbai in 2016 after graduation to pursue a career in playback singing.

Stebin, who comes from a non-musical background, taught himself how to play music using YouTube. He started playing at school functions and then at neighbourhood clubs to make a living. He made his major break with the song Thoda Thoda Pyaar, which was released in 2021.

Stebin's most well-known songs include Sahiba, Baarish Ban Jaana, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, and the remade Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai. He has worked with well-known performers such Payal Dev, Asees Kaur, Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal, Sachin-Jigar, and others.