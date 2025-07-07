- Home
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, at a farmhouse near Delhi. Their love story began with an arranged marriage and blossomed into a beautiful partnership
15
Image Credit : Facebook
Shahid and Mira's love story wasn't a typical Bollywood romance. It started with an arranged marriage and blossomed into love. They first met in Delhi in 2014 when Mira was a 20-year-old student at Lady Shri Ram College.
25
Image Credit : Facebook
Both Shahid and Mira's families are followers of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, which played a key role in their union. It's said Shahid dressed formally in a suit for their first meeting.
35
Image Credit : Facebook
Shahid proposed to Mira respectfully, drawn to her simplicity. Mira asked for time to get to know him better.
45
Image Credit : Facebook
Shahid revealed in an interview that they talked for 7 hours during their first meeting. He felt she might be 'the one'.
55
Image Credit : Facebook
Despite the 13-year age difference, Shahid and Mira's relationship thrived. They married on July 7, 2015, and have two children, Misha and Zain.
