- Home
- Entertainment
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Mehendi Pictures Goes VIRAL; Couple Looks Happy and Radiant
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Mehendi Pictures Goes VIRAL; Couple Looks Happy and Radiant
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding has become the talk of the town. Fans are swooning over their mehendi pictures, which capture the couple’s love, happiness, and radiant bridal moments beautifully.
Samantha-Raj Wedding Moments Steal Hearts
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, and their wedding has been the talk of the town. Fans are loving the fresh pictures from their pre-wedding and post-wedding celebrations. Every image shared online reflects their love, happiness, and the joyous vibes surrounding their special day.
Mehendi Ceremony Glimpses Go Viral
The couple’s mehendi ceremony has caught everyone’s attention. Fans got a peek at intimate moments, including Raj playfully clicking pictures of Samantha’s mehendi. The diva looked radiant as she showcased her bridal glow. The personal moments captured by the doting groom added a sweet touch to the celebrations, making fans swoon online.
Samantha’s Elegant Mehendi Look
Samantha chose a yellow suit with maroon and golden accents for her mehendi. She paired it with golden pants and a contrasting green dupatta. Minimal jewelry, subtle makeup, and her side-parted open hair enhanced her natural glow. Fans couldn’t stop praising her for looking both traditional and effortlessly elegant in the vibrant ensemble.
Raj Nidimoru’s Stylish Yet Simple Outfit
Raj kept his look casual yet chic for the ceremony. He paired a brown shirt with a white inner tee and beige pants. Busy capturing Samantha’s mehendi, he looked relaxed and handsome. The couple’s chemistry was evident in every frame, making their mehendi pictures a perfect blend of love, tradition, and modern charm.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.