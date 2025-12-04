During the finale week of Bigg Boss 19, a promo showed Pranit More, while having fun in the kitchen area, playfully threw a kick towards Malti Chahar. Malti got furious, leading to a heated argument between them.

'Bigg Boss 19' is in its final week, but this week is grabbing the most headlines. Recently, during a press conference in the Bigg Boss house, contestants answered journalists' questions, leading to heated arguments among them. There's chaos inside the house as well. A new promo for the show has been released, showing a fierce argument between Pranit More and his close friend Malti Chahar. The reason is Pranit More allegedly kicking Malti.

Did Pranit More really kick Malti Chahar?

In the promo, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, and Gaurav Khanna are seen in the kitchen area. They are laughing while discussing something. During this, Pranit touches Malti over some matter. Malti jokingly pounces on Pranit, saying, "How dare you touch me." In retaliation, Pranit throws his leg towards Malti and says with a laugh, "Get lost." But Malti takes it very badly. She angrily asks Pranit, "You kicked me." He replies, "I didn't kick, I just showed it."

Further in the video, tension is seen between Pranit and Malti. Pranit is seen clarifying, "It happened by mistake." In response, Malti says, "Idiot. You have no manners... whether she's a girl or not." To this, Pranit says, "Why are you bringing the girl angle into this?" Malti flares up and says, "You just shut up right now."

Internet users are furious with Pranit More

An X user shared the 'Bigg Boss 19' promo and slammed Pranit More. This user compared Pranit to Zazu (a bird character from the movie The Lion King) and wrote, "Zazu kicked Malti Chahar in the promo. Are these his so-called values? Shame on you, Zazu. Today Gaurav's character was assassinated, and Zazu kicked Malti? If these two become winners, what example will Bigg Boss set? Disgusting."

After watching the video, many internet users have questioned Gaurav, who was present during the entire incident. For instance, one user wrote, "Malti is not GK's friend, right? He won't say anything." Another user sarcastically wrote, "The so-called positive group." A user commented, "They are exposing themselves." Another user wrote, "Zazu's values have gone down the drain." A user commented, "If Ashnoor Kaur can be evicted for breaking a rule in anger, why not Zazu? Are the rules only for selective people?"

Malti Chahar evicted from the house

Meanwhile, news is coming in that Malti Chahar has been evicted from the house in a mid-week eviction just before the finale. 'Bigg Boss' conducted a task to select the top 5 finalists, under which the one with the fewest votes was eliminated. It is being said that Malti received the least number of audience votes. Now, the top 5 finalists left in the house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Tanya Mittal. One of these five will be chosen as the winner of Bigg Boss 19.