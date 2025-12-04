- Home
Pushpa To Disco Dancer: Top 5 Highest Grossing Indian Films In Russia; Check List Here
Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting India. Russia and India share a very close relationship. Many Indian films have made history in Russia. Pushpa To Disco Dancer; let's take a look at the 5 highest-grossing Indian movies in Russia
1. Disco Dancer (1982)
Mithun Chakraborty's 'Disco Dancer' came out in the Soviet era and is still the top earner in local currency. It's said to have made 60M rubles, or $75.9M back then, selling 120M tickets.
2. Awaara (1951)
This Raj Kapoor movie pulled in 29 million rubles in the Soviet Union. Word is, it sold over 100 million tickets, counting its re-release sales too.
3. Mera Naam Joker (1970)
Raj Kapoor's 'Mera Naam Joker' also made a big splash in the Soviet Union. They say it sold about 70 million tickets back in the day, but the exact earnings figures aren't around.
4. Bobby (1973)
Raj Kapoor directed this one, and it was Rishi Kapoor's first movie as a leading man. From what we know, it sold a whopping 62 million tickets in the Soviet Union back then.
5. Pushpa: The Rise (2023)
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' is seen as today's biggest Indian hit in Russia. It raked in over 10 million rubles, which is more than 13 crore in Indian rupees.
