The first song 'Sitaare' from the military drama 'Ikkis' was released. At the launch event, lead actor Agastya Nanda became emotional while remembering his late co-star Dharmendra, with whom he shared the screen in the legendary actor's final film.

'Ikkis' First Song 'Sitaare' Unveiled

The makers of the upcoming military drama 'Ikkis' unveiled the film's first track, 'Sitaare,' on Wednesday. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song offers a preview of the chemistry between Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. Jaideep Ahlawat and the late icon Dharmendra are also a part of the film. The track was launched at an event attended by the film's cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat and Agastya Nanda.

Agastya Nanda gets emotional remembering late co-star Dharmendra

During the event, Agastya was seen visibly emotional as he remembered late veteran actor, who passed away on November 24, just days before his 90th birthday Speaking to the media, Agastya described it as a "very emotional" for him and recalled how the late icon had worked with multiple generations of his family and also called it a "huge privilege" to share screen space with him. "You know for me it's very emotional because Dharam ji worked with all generations of my family. He worked with my great grandfather, grandfather and I had the privilege to share screen space with him. As sir said, it's an honour, a huge privilege and I am extremely sad that he couldn't see the love he deserves. It is emotional for all of us," he said.

About the film 'Ikkis'

'Ikkis,' set to release on December 25, will stand as the legendary actor's final big-screen appearance in a career spanning more than sixty years. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. (ANI)