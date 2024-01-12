'Merry Christmas' Twitter REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'gripping' thriller; Read more

'Merry Christmas' Twitter review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'slow burner', 'gripping' tale told by director Sriram Raghavan all culminating in the climax. The movie released world wide on 12th January in two languages, Tamil and Hindi, with separate sets of supporting actors

Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif starrer 'Merry Christmas' released today and credit goes to director Sriram Raghavan for having roped in this unusual pairing for the movie. The movie is one of the first big releases of 2024. Katrina Kaif has quipped that this is probably the toughest role she has ever played in her entire career. Vijay Sethupathi comes fresh from a super hit in 2023 as the cruel 'Kalee' in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan. All these have certainly intrigued cinegoers and the initial reviews have started coming on Twitter.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, has given the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, finds the movie 'gripping'. He spoke how the movie will need strong 'word-of-mouth' to perform well at the box-office which it surely will.

ALSO READ: 'Main Atal Hoon': Is it a propaganda film? Here's what Pankaj Tripathi has to say about it

Another user commented, ''Just watched 'Merry Christmas' And it's a brilliant movie, the story telling is brilliant especially the acting of katrina and Vijay is brilliant''.

Ramesh Bala calls the movie a 'slow burn thriller'.

Asianet Newsable Review

''While the storyline exhibited perfection, there was a sense that Sriram Raghavan's direction became somewhat indulgent, leading to a loss of focus in the plot to elongate the film. 'Merry Christmas' succeeds in playing mind games with its audience throughout the murder mystery but can be irksome during certain prolonged moments. With an overall average rating, it might be worthwhile to await its release on OTT platforms.''

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience