Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Merry Christmas' Twitter REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'gripping' thriller; Read more

    'Merry Christmas' Twitter review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'slow burner', 'gripping' tale told by director Sriram Raghavan all culminating in the climax. The movie released world wide on 12th January in two languages, Tamil and Hindi, with separate sets of supporting actors

    Merry Christmas REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'gripping' thriller, says netizens; Read ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 8:50 AM IST

    Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif starrer 'Merry Christmas' released today and credit goes to director Sriram Raghavan for having roped in this unusual pairing for the movie. The movie is one of the first big releases of 2024. Katrina Kaif has quipped that this is probably the toughest role she has ever played in her entire career. Vijay Sethupathi comes fresh from a super hit in 2023 as the cruel 'Kalee' in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan. All these have certainly intrigued cinegoers and the initial reviews have started coming on Twitter. 

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, has given the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, finds the movie 'gripping'. He spoke how the movie will need strong 'word-of-mouth' to perform well at the box-office which it surely will.

    ALSO READ: 'Main Atal Hoon': Is it a propaganda film? Here's what Pankaj Tripathi has to say about it

    Another user commented, ''Just watched 'Merry Christmas' And it's a brilliant movie, the story telling is brilliant especially the acting of katrina and Vijay is brilliant''.

    Ramesh Bala calls the movie a 'slow burn thriller'.

    Asianet Newsable Review

    ''While the storyline exhibited perfection, there was a sense that Sriram Raghavan's direction became somewhat indulgent, leading to a loss of focus in the plot to elongate the film. 'Merry Christmas' succeeds in playing mind games with its audience throughout the murder mystery but can be irksome during certain prolonged moments. With an overall average rating, it might be worthwhile to await its release on OTT platforms.''

    ALSO READ: Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer teaser gets certification; promo to release over Sankranti ATG

    Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer teaser gets certification; promo to release over Sankranti

    Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience RKK

    Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Sunny Leone speaks up against this emerging menace; asks victims to report ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Sunny Leone speaks up against this emerging menace; asks victims to report

    Main Atal Hoon': Is it a propaganda film? Here's what Pankaj Tripathi has to say about it ATG

    'Main Atal Hoon': Is it a propaganda film? Here's what Pankaj Tripathi has to say about it

    Fighter Hrithik Roshan went through intense diet, training for sculpted body; Read more ATG

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan went through intense diet, training for sculpted body; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Atal Setu: 7 things to know about India's longest sea bridge AJR

    Atal Setu: 7 things to know about India's longest sea bridge

    Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer teaser gets certification; promo to release over Sankranti ATG

    Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer teaser gets certification; promo to release over Sankranti

    PM Modi starts special 11-day ritual leading up to Pran Pratishtha

    PM Modi starts special 11-day ritual leading up to Pran Pratishtha

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Shankaracharyas will come for darshan of Ram Lalla at an opportune time'

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Shankaracharyas will come for darshan of Ram Lalla at an opportune time'

    cricket IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Umpire rejects unusual glove-wearing plea by Axar Patel in cold Mohali conditions osf

    IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Umpire rejects unusual glove-wearing plea by Axar Patel in cold Mohali conditions

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon