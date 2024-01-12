Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience

    'Merry Christmas' succeeds in playing mind games with its audience throughout the murder mystery but can be irksome during certain prolonged moments.

    Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

    Director: Sriram Raghavan

    Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi

    Duration: 2 hours 

    Ratings: 2.5 stars

    Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, two big stars of the Indian film industry collaborated for the first time on a film and the result is not very good. Reflecting the deliberate pacing characteristic of director Sriram Raghavan, whose last directorial venture was the 2018 film 'Andhadhun,' five years later, 'Merry Christmas' unfolds in a manner that aligns with his slow storytelling style. Although the plot of the story has suspense and thriller, the film gets lost somewhere.

    Premise

    'Merry Christmas' is based on a French novel and revolves around Christmas Eve when an uneventful day turns the world of two people upside down. As Vijay endeavors to unravel the unfolding events, the narrative takes a dramatic turn, entwining him in a murder mystery that is linked to Katrina Kaif's character.

    Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience RKK

    The film

    While the film boasts nail-biting suspense and tension-filled moments, Vijay Sethupathi's character and dialogues inject a humorous element. Despite the initial monotony of the first half, where anticipation for the story to unfold may wane, the narrative gains momentum in the second half with unexpected twists and turns that will keep the audience glued to their seats. 

    Also read: Pankaj Tripathi slams Bollywood's stereotype thinking, 'Mukesh Ambani would never get rich man role'

    Performances

    Although Katrina and Vijay gave outstanding performances, their unclear dialogue delivery, possibly due to their limited proficiency in Hindi, made it difficult for a significant part of the audience to understand their lines. On a positive note, Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak excelled in their limited screen time, contributing significantly to the film's allure.

    Conclusion

    In conclusion, while the storyline exhibited perfection, there was a sense that Sriram Raghavan's direction became somewhat indulgent, leading to a loss of focus in the plot to elongate the film. 'Merry Christmas' succeeds in playing mind games with its audience throughout the murder mystery but can be irksome during certain prolonged moments. With an overall average rating, it might be worthwhile to await its release on OTT platforms.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 9:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Merry Christmas REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'gripping' thriller, says netizens; Read ATG

    'Merry Christmas' REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'gripping' thriller, says netizens; Read

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Sunny Leone speaks up against this emerging menace; asks victims to report ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Sunny Leone speaks up against this emerging menace; asks victims to report

    Main Atal Hoon': Is it a propaganda film? Here's what Pankaj Tripathi has to say about it ATG

    'Main Atal Hoon': Is it a propaganda film? Here's what Pankaj Tripathi has to say about it

    Fighter Hrithik Roshan went through intense diet, training for sculpted body; Read more ATG

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan went through intense diet, training for sculpted body; Read more

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Vicky Jain's mother asks Ankita Lokhande to behave; advices her to mend her words ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Vicky Jain's mother asks Ankita Lokhande to behave; advices her to mend her words

    Recent Stories

    Makaravilakku 2024: Thiruvabharanam procession to begin tomorrow; Erumely Petta Thullal today RKN

    Makaravilakku 2024: Thiruvabharanam procession to begin tomorrow; Erumely Petta Thullal today

    Bengaluru: BBMP issues notice to 18,000 shops for lack of Kannada signboards vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP issues notice to 18,000 shops for lack of Kannada signboards

    Kerala: Electric double-decker bus to make maiden run in Thiruvananthapuram this month anr

    Kerala: Electric double-decker bus to make maiden run in Thiruvananthapuram this month

    Merry Christmas REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'gripping' thriller, says netizens; Read ATG

    'Merry Christmas' REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'gripping' thriller, says netizens; Read

    Status quo first, then we take up larger issues: Army chief on China border standoff

    Status quo first, then we take up larger issues: Army chief on China border standoff

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon