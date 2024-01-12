Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Main Atal Hoon': Is it a propaganda film? Here's what Pankaj Tripathi has to say about it

    Pankaj Tripathi assures factual accuracy in "Main Atal Hoon," a biopic on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, avoiding propaganda. The film aims to authentically portray Vajpayee's life and India's journey, blending entertainment with inspiration

    Pankaj Tripathi, a versatile actor in Bollywood, is set to mesmerize audiences with his upcoming project, Main Atal Hoon, a biographical film centered around the late former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a recent interview, Tripathi highlighted the filmmakers' commitment to avoiding the pitfalls of creating a propaganda film and ensuring the utmost factual accuracy in depicting Vajpayee's life.

    Addressing concerns about potential biases in the biopic, Tripathi assured that the team approached the project sensibly, aiming to present an authentic portrayal of Atal Ji's persona on the big screen. The actor expressed the importance of factual correctness in a biopic, stating, "Since the film is a biopic, we had to make sure that we got things factually correct."

    Tripathi emphasized the need to honestly portray a person, encompassing both their virtues and shortcomings, to provide a genuine representation on screen. The film goes beyond the life of Atal Ji, encapsulating India's transformative journey from the independence era, featuring elements such as elections, voting processes, and societal evolution. The biopic aspires to blend entertainment with inspiration.

    Admitting to initial apprehension on the film set, Tripathi shared common concerns about portraying any character, fictional or non-fictional, grappling with questions like 'What will I do?' and 'How will I do it?' However, he underscored the importance of capturing the essence and soul of the character rather than relying on imitation or prosthetics.

    ALSO READ: 'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan went through intense diet, training for sculpted body; Read more

    Scheduled for release on January 19, Main Atal Hoon is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, with Bhavesh Bhanushali and Sam Khan serving as co-producers.

    Pankaj Tripathi, recognized for his compelling performances, faced challenges before his breakthrough in Gangs of Wasseypur. His subsequent roles in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl have solidified his status as a prominent actor. Beyond Main Atal Hoon, Tripathi is set to feature in upcoming projects like Metro... In Dino and Stree 2, directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

