    Meet Rupali Barua; say hello to 60-year-old Ashish Vidyarthi's fashion designer wife

    Ashish Vidyarthi married fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata. He was previously married to Rajoshi Barua.

    Ashish Vidyarthi married fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata. He was previously married to Rajoshi Barua.
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 25, 2023, 8:05 PM IST

    Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married for the second time on Thursday. According to various news reports, he had a private registry marriage with Rupali Barua in a Kolkata club. Pictures from their wedding have now surfaced online.

    In the photos, Ashish, the groom, is donning a Mundu from Kerala. Complementing him, Rupali opted for a white and golden Mekhela Chador from Assam and completed it with some gold jewellery inspired by South Indian temple art. Reportedly, their wedding got attended by close family and friends only.

    Talking about the wedding, the actor told a leading Indian entertainment portal, "At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning. Followed by a get-together in the evening."

    Who is Rupali Barua?

    Rupali hails from Guwahati and is an entrepreneur. She is known for her upscale fashion store in Kolkata. On the flip side, Ashish got snapped several times to be visiting Kolkata in his vlogs. When asked how the two met, Ashish told the newspaper, "Oh. That is a long story. Will share it some other time."

    Adding details, Rupali said, "We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair. He is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with."

    The National Award-winning actor was previously married to Rajoshi Barua, the daughter of actor Shakuntala Barua. They also have a son, Arth Vidyarthi. Ashish recently won accolades for his performances in Trial by Fire and Kuttey.

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 8:05 PM IST
