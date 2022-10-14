Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Ranbir Kapoor's new best friend; actor's pictures go viral

    On social media, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's most recent photo with a chimpanzee is trending. Fans of the star are referring to the ape as his new best friend. 

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 8:37 AM IST

    One of Bollywood's most loved actors is Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir has recently been in the news because of his personal and professional lives. In addition to being married to his longtime fiancée and actor Alia Bhatt in April, Ranbir also had two films released this year after a break of over four years. 

    Their first child together is currently on the way for the couple. In the midst of this, despite not being active on social media, Ranbir's images and videos quickly go popular. About that, today, fresh photos of the actor appeared online in which he is seen hanging out with a chimpanzee. Fans have understandably been curious about what's happening after seeing the images.

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Karwa Chauth with family-see pics

    New images of Ranbir Kapoor appeared online earlier today. The Brahmastra actor can be seen in the pictures sporting an olive-green shirt, matching pants, and beige shoes. He was shown sitting on a chair in a room with books and flowers in the distance. Ranbir could be seen grinning in one of the images while pointing to a chimpanzee sitting next to him.

    The actor's admirers and internet users were highly perplexed and fascinated by the images, which were posted by a number of his fan groups. They questioned if the images were from the actor's most recent production.

    On a personal level, Ranbir, who wed Alia Bhatt earlier this year, will begin the parenting stage shortly. The dynamic duo recently had a baby shower for their unborn child that was attended by close friends and family members. According to speculations, Ranbir would reportedly take a sabbatical after the Animal filming to concentrate more on his personal life.

    Also Read: Is Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam planning to working togeather after 31 years?

    Following Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Ranbir has intriguing acting roles lined up. Ranbir will next be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the untitled film by Luv Ranjan. Alongside Rashmika Mandanna, he will be featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 8:38 AM IST
