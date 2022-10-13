Is Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam planning to working togeather after 31 years? Here's what we know

South superstar Rajinikanth stated it was challenging to meet Mani Ratnam's standards as a director during the audio launch of the recently released Ponniyin Selvan. It is reported that Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam to work after 31 years.

Superstar Rajinikanth has ruled Tamil films for more than 40 years. One unforgettable blockbuster he has produced throughout the years is Thalapathy from 1991, which Mani Ratnam directed, another legendary figure in Indian cinema.



Thalapathy, a gangster narrative and a contemporary interpretation of the epic mythical figure of Karna from the Mahabharata, was the most costly South Indian movie at the time of its release. However, this production marked the end of Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam's working relationship.

Rajinikanth acknowledged that it was challenging to meet Mani Ratnam's demands as a director and that, to nail his role, he had to counsel Kamal Haasan during the audio launch of the recently released Ponniyin Selvan.

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal indulges in an extreme sport; actor performs aerial acrobatics (WATCH)



Mani Ratnam joked that he would face criticism if he chose to cast Rajini as a bad character after Rajini stated that he wished to play an antagonist in Ponniyin Selvan. However, fans' hopes of seeing the two icons work together once more may soon come true.

Mani Ratnam reportedly read a draught to Rajinikanth, who allegedly indicated an interest in playing the lead role. The sources claim that Lyca Productions is keen to support the endeavour, and further details will be made public after the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in April of the following year.

Also Read: Malaika Arora gets trolled for flaunting her toned legs in gym shorts-WATCH

Following his present work with Nelson on the movie Jailer, Rajinikanth has a two-movie deal with Lyca. He will start filming his first Lyca-starring movie with Cibil Chakravarty after Jailer. The second one may involve a partnership with Mani Ratnam. If the rumours are accurate, the fans may be in for a treat when the two veterans reunite after 31 years apart.