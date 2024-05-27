Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Meet Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar Pahariya's mother Smruti Shinde; actress shares her post on Instagram

    Through an Instagram post, Janhvi Kapoor extended support to her lover Shikhar Pahariya's mother's upcoming television show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor'.

    Janhvi Kapoor congratulated her reported lover Shikhar Pahariya's mother, Smruti Shinde, on her new TV programme, 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor'. The forthcoming show stars Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe in the key roles. Sharing a post on her Instagram story, Janhvi wrote, "So proud of you aunty @smrutishinde4271 (red heart emoji) (sic)."

    Janhvi also encouraged everyone to watch the show, writing, "Ab shaam 7:30 baje aapka manoranjan jaari rahega, jab maidaan ki maati chhodkar aapka rishta khet ki maati se judega (sic)."

    Meanwhile, when promoting her new film, 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi,' Janhvi was questioned about her personal support networks. She openly announced Shikhar's name to Mirchi Plus, saying, "He has been in my life since I was 15 or 16. I believe my dreams have always been his, and his dreams have always been mine. We've been pretty close. We've been each other's support system, almost as if we were reared together."

    Janhvi hasn't made her connection with Shikhar public, but she is frequently spotted wearing a necklace with his name on it. During her recent appearance on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan,' she revealed to having Shikhar's phone number saved to her speed dial.

    Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Ankit Gupta stated that 'Maati Se Bandi Dor' is a programme strongly anchored in its origins, highlighting its representation of unique interpersonal dynamics. It will be available on Star Plus on May 27. It will air at 7:30 p.m. 

