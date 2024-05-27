Entertainment

Who is Mehzabeen Coatwala? Munawar Faruqui's alleged 2nd wife

Comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is all set to marry for the second time.

Although no confirmation has come from his side, their are pictures circulating on the internet.

Mehzabeen Coatwala

Munawar is said to be marrying Mehzabeen Coatwala.

No pictures of Mehzabeen Coatwala are out yet. She is said to be Munawar's professional makeup artist.

Wedding venue

Their nikah was held at ITC Grand Central with only close people invited.

Wedding venue rules

Photographs and mobile phones were strictly prohibited at the venue.

Guests

As per reports, 100 relatives were invited, 50 each from the bride and groom's side.

