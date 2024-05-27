Who is Mehzabeen Coatwala? Munawar Faruqui's alleged 2nd wife

Entertainment
Comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is all set to marry for the second time.
Although no confirmation has come from his side, their are pictures circulating on the internet.
Munawar is said to be marrying Mehzabeen Coatwala.
No pictures of Mehzabeen Coatwala are out yet. She is said to be Munawar's professional makeup artist.
Their nikah was held at ITC Grand Central with only close people invited.
Photographs and mobile phones were strictly prohibited at the venue.
As per reports, 100 relatives were invited, 50 each from the bride and groom's side.