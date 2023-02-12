'He deserves winning Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan's lovely message for MC Stan

The last stretch of Bigg Boss 16 is getting tough for the contestants confined within the controversial house of Bigg Boss. All the competitors are working extremely hard to secure their positions in the finale. While, we are seeing how other participants are struggling to get support from audiences. Renowned rapper MC Stan is totally dominating social media. The other competitors are eager to reach the final.

Celebrities and former Bigg Boss housemates have praised MC Stan for his adept and brilliant gameplay. He is getting seen as a really deserving contestant to win the trophy that is so coveted. To the satisfaction of his admirers, the rapper has released another video while the audience eagerly awaits the star-studded finale and conclusion.

People are going gaga over the rapper. They are garnering their unconditional love and support for him a lot. While MC Stan continues to dominate the Bigg Boss house this season, his supporters outside rushed on the streets of Mumbai to display banners and posters to cheer for the rapper. Many people got witnessed singing the rapper's tracks in public.

Fans of MC Stan have posted signs urging people to vote all over Mumbai's highways, in gyms, and in eateries. It is really amazing to follow MC Stan's journey inside the Bigg Boss house. He quickly conquered hearts because of his sharp one-liners and bold personality. People admired his bond with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik.

Just like how much we admired his friendship with the Mandali squad. The Mandali, also loved him. The evicted contestants of Mandali, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik, made a special video giving a sweet message for Stan. They have appealed to the audience of Bigg Boss to vote for MC Stan, as they want a genuine yet a real person to win. They feel he is the deserving one to win this season.

It is interesting to see getting so much love for a contestant. We hope that this remains constant and that MC Stan comes out as a winner of this season. MC Stan decided to join the exclusivity of the Bigg Boss house at a time when Indian hip-hop artists were letting their music speak for themselves with a steady stream of releases and music videos virtually every month. MC Stan introduced the desi swag of the hip-hop scene to the Bigg Boss stages. He is getting seen as one of the factors contributing to the high TRP of the show. By joining the show, Stan has become a well-known face. With supporters from everywhere, his Instagram has flourished. The amount of love he is receiving in this show is incredible.

The views and followers on his Instagram are becoming an unstoppable force ever since. He has won everyone's hearts on the show. The social media accounts of MC Stan have got scrolled and surfed a lot. The last seven Instagram posts uploaded by the team Stan has garnered more than 1 billion views which is mind-blowing. His increase in followers has just amazed everyone. Before going to Bigg Boss, he had 1.6 million followers on Instagram while, today it has increased to 7.5 million. The subscribers on YouTube have increased by 4 million. While earlier, Stan had 2 million subscribers on YouTube. But today, in the Finale week, it has reached 6 million, which is again surprising. Talking about the listeners he had before joining the show, it was 700k monthly listeners. But now, it is more than 3.5 million listeners. He gained 125K plus Twitter followers since Bigg Boss.

The rapper has broken all the records. He crossed the records of Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik, Urfi Javed, etc. He is the most engaged artist in India. All this love and support from the fans is something no one else as a contestant has received ever in the history of Bigg Boss. People have really loved and supported his journey and his realistic nature in the house of BB, which led him into the Top 5. And the audience's affection and support will ensure his victory in Bigg Boss 16.

