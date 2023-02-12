Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscar-nominated Kantara gets huge credit as Home Minister Amit Shah is awestruck by Dakshina Kannada culture vma
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    Rishab Shetty, the talented pan-Indian global star and filmmaker, gained worldwide recognition with his blockbuster outing Kantara, which hit the theatres in 2022. The movie was made with a moderate budget and had its initial release only in Kannada. In a new update, Home Minister Amit Shah is in awe after learning about Dakshina Kannada culture after watching the film.

    Recently when the honorable Amit Shah was addressing the crowd, he was seen saying that he recently watched the pan-Indian Oscar-nominated hit film Kantara after which he got to know about the culture of Dakshina Kannada district.

    ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty spills beans on much-awaited Kantara prequel; know details

    "Amit Shah said that he got to know about the culture of Dakshina Kannada district after watching the movie Kantara #Kantara #DakshinaKannada #AmitShah 
    @shetty_rishab @hombalefilms @AmitShah".

    For those unaware, Kantara quickly earned rave reviews and accolades from the audiences and ardent fans. These outstanding reviews led the film to get dubbed in all major Indian languages, and it emerged as one of the biggest successes of last year. Kantara also joined the Oscar race with two nominations. The world has seen the phenomenal success of Hombale films, Kantara. Previously, during an event of Kantara completing 100 successful days, Rishab shed some more light on the awaited prequel to Kantara. He said, "What you have seen is actually the Part 2. Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

    Kantara, which narrates the story of Kaadubettu Shiva and his father in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka, revolved around the regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola. Rishab Shetty appeared in a double role as the protagonist Shiva and his father in the movie.

    Kantara got released in the Kannada version, with the Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October. The film got written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

    ALSO READ: Rumors of Urvashi Rautela joining cast of Kantara 2 are baseless; Deets inside

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
