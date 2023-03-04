Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila shares flight turbulence video, says 'plane dropped 4000 feet'

    Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey's wife, had a tumultuous flight that might have resulted from being hit by lightning.

    Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila shares flight turbulence video, says 'plane dropped 4000 feet' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

    Camila Alves, model, designer, and wife of Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, posted a video on Instagram today describing a terrifying aeroplane experience. The event occurred during an emergency landing on a Lufthansa aircraft from Texas to Germany.

    "On Flight last night, the plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, and everything was flying everywhere," Ms Alves wrote in her Instagram post.
    "To respect the privacy of those around me, that's all I am showing, but the plane was a CHAOS, and the turbulence keeps on coming."

    Also Read: Women's Day 2023: From Little Women to Parched, four inspiring movies that celebrate females

    She wrote about the flight specifics and thanked everyone who assisted her, "The Lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes...that one. Thank God, everyone was safe and okay. I must say everyone at the Marriott Bonvoy by the airport in Washington, where we had to divert to and spend the night, was so kind!"

    Her message also included a short video clip depicting the commotion and turbulence on board the plane. Stryker Fadhel, a Twitter user who claimed her wife was also on the same aircraft, provided a few photographs and a video recorded by her.

    Also Read: SEXY Pictures: Hardik Pandya's 'golden' wife Natasa Stankovic stuns in glittering gown

    "My wife was on that flight. She sent this picture. This is what the inside looked like: food everywhere, people who didn't have the seat belts fastened got hurt mostly because it came as a surprise without seat belt signs on, and lightning hit the plane badly; it went 1k ft down and up, the pilot said," he wrote on Twitter.

    After landing at Dulles International Airport, seven passengers on Lufthansa Flight 469 were taken to the hospital. According to NBC News, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women's Day 2023: From Little Women to Parched, four inspiring movies that celebrate females vma

    Women's Day 2023: From Little Women to Parched, four inspiring movies that celebrate females

    The four highest-grossing Bollywood films in India vma

    The four highest-grossing Bollywood films in India

    Holi 2023: 4 iconic Bollywood songs that capture the essence of colorful festival vma

    Holi 2023: 4 iconic Bollywood songs that capture the essence of colorful festival

    'The real truth...' Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife makes new claims vma

    'The real truth...' Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife makes new claims

    Cyber criminals use MS Dhoni, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt's PAN details for credit card fraud, 5 arrested AJR

    Cyber criminals use MS Dhoni, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt's PAN details for credit card fraud, 5 arrested

    Recent Stories

    Pooja Hegde, Urfi Javed, Mandira Bedi and many more at Gaurav Gupta Store Launch RBA

    Pooja Hegde, Urfi Javed, Mandira Bedi and many more at Gaurav Gupta Store Launch

    Morning after SFI hooliganism at Asianet News office, CPI-M preaches ethics, slams anti-Marxist reportage

    Morning after SFI hooliganism at Asianet News office, CPI-M preaches ethics, slams anti-Marxist reportage

    SFI attacks Asianet News Kochi office; hooligans disrupt operations, threaten journalists

    SFI hooliganism in Asianet News Kochi office; 30-member mob disrupts operations, threatens journalists

    Holi 2023 5 tips to remove colours from your body hair nails gcw

    Holi 2023: 5 tips to remove colours from your body, hair & nails

    Three reasons how pomegranate is a superfood for your health vma

    Three reasons how pomegranate is a superfood for your health

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon