Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila shares flight turbulence video, says 'plane dropped 4000 feet'

Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey's wife, had a tumultuous flight that might have resulted from being hit by lightning.

Camila Alves, model, designer, and wife of Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, posted a video on Instagram today describing a terrifying aeroplane experience. The event occurred during an emergency landing on a Lufthansa aircraft from Texas to Germany.

"On Flight last night, the plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, and everything was flying everywhere," Ms Alves wrote in her Instagram post.

"To respect the privacy of those around me, that's all I am showing, but the plane was a CHAOS, and the turbulence keeps on coming."

She wrote about the flight specifics and thanked everyone who assisted her, "The Lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes...that one. Thank God, everyone was safe and okay. I must say everyone at the Marriott Bonvoy by the airport in Washington, where we had to divert to and spend the night, was so kind!"

Her message also included a short video clip depicting the commotion and turbulence on board the plane. Stryker Fadhel, a Twitter user who claimed her wife was also on the same aircraft, provided a few photographs and a video recorded by her.

"My wife was on that flight. She sent this picture. This is what the inside looked like: food everywhere, people who didn't have the seat belts fastened got hurt mostly because it came as a surprise without seat belt signs on, and lightning hit the plane badly; it went 1k ft down and up, the pilot said," he wrote on Twitter.

After landing at Dulles International Airport, seven passengers on Lufthansa Flight 469 were taken to the hospital. According to NBC News, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.