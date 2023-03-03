SEXY Pictures: Hardik Pandya's 'golden' wife Natasa Stankovic stuns in glittering gown

Hardik Pandya recently completed his social wedding with Natrasa Stankovic. Now, post the wedding formalities, Natasa is back to her modelling commitments, and you can check out her latest gold fashion sense.

Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his Serbia-based Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic are now socially married, having done away with the formalities last month. After the events, both individuals return to their usual business, with Natasa returning to her modelling duties. On Friday, she shared her latest fashion pictures, where she is seen wearing a golden dress, and captioned the post as "golden girl ✨".

Over the golden dress, she has partially wrapped herself in a black gown, which adds to the fashion sense as she vibrantly poses for the camera from different angles. Least to say, she indeed looks gorgeous in the dress.

