Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: Hardik Pandya's 'golden' wife Natasa Stankovic stuns in glittering gown

    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya recently completed his social wedding with Natrasa Stankovic. Now, post the wedding formalities, Natasa is back to her modelling commitments, and you can check out her latest gold fashion sense.

    Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his Serbia-based Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic are now socially married, having done away with the formalities last month. After the events, both individuals return to their usual business, with Natasa returning to her modelling duties. On Friday, she shared her latest fashion pictures, where she is seen wearing a golden dress, and captioned the post as "golden girl ✨".

    Over the golden dress, she has partially wrapped herself in a black gown, which adds to the fashion sense as she vibrantly poses for the camera from different angles. Least to say, she indeed looks gorgeous in the dress.

    ALSO READ: 'Cheers to us' - Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic dance it out at their wedding gala reception (PICTURES)

    Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook

    Above are a couple more pictures of Natasa in the same dress as he poses for the camera from different angles.

    Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook

    Earlier, Natasa had also shared a couple of pictures of her in a grey dress, where she looked stunning again, as she clicked herself in the dress while wearing a sunglass and holding a cocktail glass, besides posing in the same dress by her back.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Had to try and be brave, which we were not - Rohit Sharma after 9-wicket loss-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Had to try and be brave, which we were not' - Rohit Sharma after 9-wicket loss

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 3rd Test: Australia bag 9-wicket win on sub-par Indore pitch; why did India fail? 5 reasons explained-ayh

    3rd Test: Australia bags 9-wicket win on sub-par Indore pitch; why did India fail? 5 reasons explained

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss against Australia; social media upset-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India made to wait for WTC Final berth post 9-wicket loss; social media upset

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 3rd Test: Not easy to step out and hit - Umesh Yadav on Indore pitch-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Not easy to step out and hit' - Umesh Yadav on Indore pitch

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Australia Nathan Lyon 8-for rattles India again; check out the top stats from Day 2-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Nathan Lyon's 8-for rattles India again; check out the top stats from Day 2

    Recent Stories

    Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail after Supreme Court junks his plea AJR

    Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail after Supreme Court junks his plea

    UPPSC PCS 2023: Application process commences at uppsc.up.nic.in; know exam pattern, eligibility criteria - adt

    UPPSC PCS 2023: Application process commences at uppsc.up.nic.in; know exam pattern, eligibility criteria

    Andhra Pradesh clinches investments worth Rs 13 lakh crore at Investors Summit: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy AJR

    Andhra Pradesh clinches investments worth Rs 13 lakh crore at Investors Summit: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

    football Death threat to Lionel Messi: Argentina President, boyhood club Newell's boss and fans in utter dismay snt

    Death threat to Lionel Messi: Argentina President, boyhood club Newell's boss and fans in utter dismay

    DAO Is The Future: Dogetti's Booming Presale Might Give 900% Returns As Maker And Aave Flourish

    DAO Is The Future: Dogetti’s Booming Presale Might Give 900% Returns As Maker And Aave Flourish

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon