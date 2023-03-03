SEXY Pictures: Hardik Pandya's 'golden' wife Natasa Stankovic stuns in glittering gown
Hardik Pandya recently completed his social wedding with Natrasa Stankovic. Now, post the wedding formalities, Natasa is back to her modelling commitments, and you can check out her latest gold fashion sense.
Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his Serbia-based Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic are now socially married, having done away with the formalities last month. After the events, both individuals return to their usual business, with Natasa returning to her modelling duties. On Friday, she shared her latest fashion pictures, where she is seen wearing a golden dress, and captioned the post as "golden girl ✨".
Over the golden dress, she has partially wrapped herself in a black gown, which adds to the fashion sense as she vibrantly poses for the camera from different angles. Least to say, she indeed looks gorgeous in the dress.
Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook
Above are a couple more pictures of Natasa in the same dress as he poses for the camera from different angles.
Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook
Earlier, Natasa had also shared a couple of pictures of her in a grey dress, where she looked stunning again, as she clicked herself in the dress while wearing a sunglass and holding a cocktail glass, besides posing in the same dress by her back.