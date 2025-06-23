A massive fire broke out on the set of the popular Indian television show Anupamaa in Mumbai's Film City on Monday morning, destroying the entire set just before shooting was scheduled to begin.

Devastating news has emerged from the television industry. The set of the popular show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, caught fire on Monday morning, resulting in extensive damage. The incident occurred just before shooting was set to commence. Fortunately, no crew members or cast members were injured. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned the negligence and demanded an investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

How the Incident Unfolded

Reports indicate that the set of the highly popular show Anupamaa was located in Mumbai's Film City. Shooting was scheduled to begin early in the morning. Approximately two hours before the shoot, around 5:00 AM, the fire erupted, engulfing the entire set. Several workers and crew members were reportedly present at the site, preparing for the day's filming. However, no injuries were reported. Following the incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) shared photos of the fire on Twitter, condemning the negligence. The association also issued a statement demanding a high-level inquiry into the cause of the fire and seeking accountability from the producers, production house, and broadcasters.

Scroll to load tweet…

Fire Safety Measures on Shooting Sets

In the wake of the incident on the Anupamaa set, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has emphasized the mandatory implementation of comprehensive fire safety measures at all shooting locations. The association's president, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, issued a statement urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a high-level judicial inquiry into the fire incident. He also demanded the immediate suspension of the Managing Director of Film City and the Labour Commissioner of Mumbai, accusing them of failing to enforce safety regulations. The AICWA alleges that producers are neglecting fire safety norms due to negligence and alleged collusion, putting thousands of workers at risk.