Sakshi Tanwar to Shweta Tiwari: 8 Actresses who turned down the role of Anupamaa
Before Rupali Ganguly, several actresses were offered the role of Anupamaa but declined. Find out which actresses are on this list.
| Published : May 20 2025, 02:30 PM
1 Min read
19
Image Credit : Social Media
Sakshi Tanwar
Sakshi Tanwar, known for 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', was offered the role but declined.
29
Image Credit : Social Media
Juhi Parmar
Juhi Parmar did not accept the offer for Anupamaa.
39
Image Credit : Social Media
Mona Singh
Mona Singh is also on the list of actresses who declined the role.
49
Image Credit : Social Media
Rukhsar Rehman
Rukhsar Rehman revealed she rejected Anupamaa due to other projects.
59
Image Credit : Social Media
Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari was initially offered the role but declined.
69
Image Credit : Social Media
Gauri Pradhan
Gauri Pradhan reportedly turned down the offer for Anupamaa.
79
Image Credit : Social Media
Neha Pendse
Neha Pendse was offered the serial but refused.
89
Image Credit : Social Media
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve revealed she was offered and rejected the role.
99
Image Credit : Social Media
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly ultimately accepted the role.
