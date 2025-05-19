Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress of the popular TV show 'Anupamaa,' has expressed her outrage over YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested for spying for Pakistan, and demanded the government give her the strictest possible punishment. Reacting on social media, Rupali said that not only Jyoti but many such people are betraying the country while living here. After seeing her post, people are praising her and, like her, demanding the worst possible punishment for Jyoti Malhotra and people like her.

Jyoti Malhotra's Arrest: Rupali Ganguly's Reaction

Hisar Police arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra on charges of spying for Pakistan. A case has been registered against her under sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and section 152 of the Indian Penal Code. After Jyoti's arrest, Rupali Ganguly wrote on Twitter (X), "Such people do not even realize when their love for Pakistan turns into hatred for India. Initially, they talk about 'Hope for Peace' and end up hating India. Don't know how many such people are secretly working against the country, not a single one should be spared."

Rupali Ganguly's Fans Demand Strict Penalty for YouTuber

After seeing Rupali Ganguly's post, an internet user wrote in the comment box, "There are many traitors in our country, that's why so many attacks are possible. Otherwise, why doesn't anything wrong happen anywhere else? They live here and do such things here. Sorry for using abusive language, but they deserve it. Some abuses are coming out, I just can't write them here." Another user commented, "This vile woman should be given such a death that the souls of traitors tremble." One user wrote, "There is no shortage of traitors in the country. Sometimes it's their own brainchild, sometimes brainwashed by someone." Another user commented, "Death penalty. She should not be kept in jail at the taxpayers' expense. Not life imprisonment. Death penalty, otherwise, she will give birth to children and create 5 more terrorists."