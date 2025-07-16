Martin Scorsese received his first Emmy acting nomination for his guest role in the comedy series "The Studio." His daughter, Francesca, shared his emotional reaction on social media

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese received his latest Emmy nomination for acting in the comedy series 'The Studio'. His youngest daughter, Francesca, shared her dad's reaction to the nomination in a social media post, reported People.

She shared a series of Instagram Stories posts. In one post, Francesca, 25, shared a photo of the nominees in Martin's category, putting confetti over her father's photo.

"Our little actor," she wrote, reported People.

Martin was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category alongside Jon Bernthal for 'The Bear' and four other 'The Studio' guest stars- Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard and Anthony Mackiem, as per the outlet.

In another post, Francesca shared a screenshot of her father having an emotional reaction to the news.

In the picture, Martin can be seen holding his hands over his face, sitting in what appears to be his home office, while Francesca smiles.



Martin played himself in the first episode of The Studio. The series, co-created and co-directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, took a satirical approach to the Hollywood studio system, featuring numerous A-list guest stars, reported People.

"It was all about the stories of the episodes and kind of who served the various storylines, and it was pretty specific for the most part," said Rogen, adding "We would write it to our idealised version of who we could get maybe, and we very often got those people, which was shocking," as per the outlet.

He continued, "People in general are pretty cool to make fun of themselves and Hollywood and seem to get the joke, which was nice," reported People.

Scorsese is already a three-time Emmy winner who has received multiple Emmy nominations over the years for his work on nonfiction series, including The Soul of a Man, American Masters, and No Direction Home: Bob Dylan. He won his first Emmy in 2011 for directing an episode of Boardwalk Empire. He won two Emmys in 2012 for the nonfiction special George Harrison: Living in a Material World, one of which was for directing.

However, his nominations mark a significant milestone for the filmmaker, who has previously received Emmy recognition but never for acting performances.

The 2025 Emmy Awards take place on September 14, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ beginning at 8 pm.

'The Studio' is streaming on Apple TV+, reported People.